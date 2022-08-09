Politics
Prime Minister Modi’s ‘very moving’ farewell speech for outgoing veep Venkaiah Naidu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid farewell to Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu, in Parliament today (8 August) as he will leave office on 10 August and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be sworn in on 11 august.
"This is a very moving moment for this House. Several historical moments of the House are associated with your gracious presence" PM @Narendra Modi bid farewell to #RajyaSabha President & Vice-president @MVenkaiahNaidu.
SansadTV (@sansad_tv) August 8, 2022
Naidu bade farewell to Rajya Sabha on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders.
Beginning his farewell speech, the Prime Minister said it was a very emotional moment for the House. Today we are all here to thank the President and Vice President of Rajya Sabha, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu at the end of his term. This is a very moving moment for this House. Several historic moments in the House are associated with your gracious presence, the Prime Minister told Rajya Sabha.
– @Narendra Modi
BJP (@BJP4India) August 8, 2022
Your one-liners are wit-liners. They are also winners. This means that nothing more needs to be said after these lines. Your every word is heard, preferred and revered and never countered, Prime Minister Modi added to Rajya Sabha while delivering a speech to the outgoing President and Vice President of Rajya Sabha.
Calling himself lucky to have worked closely with Naidu in different roles, PM Modi said: Personally, I was lucky to have seen you up close in different roles. I also had the chance to work with you in some of these roles. Whether it is your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MP, your activity in the House as an MP, your leadership as a party leader, your hard work in the cabinet or your grace as Vice President and President of the SR – I have seen you work with dedication in all of your roles.
The Prime Minister also added that Naidu never considered any job as a burden.
At the end of the speech, the emotional Prime Minister said that even if Naidu retires from politics, the Prime Minister will continue to benefit from his experiences.
He said: “You have repeatedly said, ‘I am retired from politics, but I am not tired of public life. So your responsibility to lead this Assembly may end now, but the nation and public life workers – like me – will continue to benefit from your experiences.
Prime Minister Modi, in his farewell address to Venkaiah Naidu, also explained the symbolic significance of this year’s Independence Day.
He said, “We are celebrating such an Independence Day this time, when the President, Vice President, President and Prime Minister of the country are all people born in independent India, and all from very ordinary backgrounds. I think it has symbolic importance.
The Prime Minister also hailed Naidu for promoting the use of mother tongue. He said, You say the mother tongue is like sight, and the second language is like glasses. Such a feeling comes from the bottom of the heart. Each Indian language has been given special prominence during the deliberations of the House in your presence.
– @Narendra Modi
BJP (@BJP4India) August 8, 2022
New Vice President-designate Jagdeep Dhankhar will be sworn in on August 11 – a day after incumbent Mr Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends. He will be appointed ex officio president of the Rajya Sabha.
