Trump’s Mar-a-Lago searched by FBI in documentary investigation

The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at the Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been there. brought, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.

The former president confirmed that FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago and said they even broke into my safe. He was at Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was executed in Florida, a person familiar told CNN.

My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, Trump said in a statement late Monday.

The extraordinary decision to search the home of a former president raises the stakes for the Justice Department and comes as Trump’s legal troubles continue on multiple fronts. Trump is also expected to announce in the coming months that he will launch another White House bid in 2024.

The Justice Department has two known active investigations related to the former president, one into efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election and January 6, 2021, and the other into the handling of classified documents.

The search began early Monday morning and law enforcement appeared to be focused on the area of ​​the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are located, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The FBI search included examining where the documents were kept, according to another person familiar with the investigation, and boxes of items were taken. Following the National Archives’ retrieval of the White House archives from Mar-a-Lago in recent months, the FBI had to verify on Monday that nothing had been overlooked.

Christina Bobb, Trump’s attorney, said the FBI seized documents. President Trump and his legal team cooperated with FBI and DOJ officials every step of the way. FBI Conducted Unannounced Raid and Seized Paper, Bobb Says

The search plans at Mar-a-Lago have reportedly been reviewed by the highest levels of the FBI and the Justice Department.

CNN has contacted the FBI for comment. The Justice Department declined to comment to CNN. A White House official said he was not informed of the search.

The National Archives, responsible for collecting and sorting presidential material, previously said at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort, some of which were classified.

Three sources familiar with the trip confirmed to CNN that investigators have traveled to Mar-a-Lago in recent months to speak with Trump’s attorneys about documents taken from his time in the White House. Trump was present at Mar-a-Lago during the visit, the sources said.

Trump’s lawyers showed documents to investigators at the time, although it’s unclear which ones and how many, one of the sources said.

In April and May, Trump aides at Mar-a-Lago were interviewed by the FBI as part of the investigation into the handling of presidential records, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The FBI had to verify on Monday that nothing was left, according to the person familiar with the investigation.

It is a federal crime to remove wrongly classified documents. And so if you fill out that affidavit and you have to list the crime, you can list it as the crime, said Elie Honig, a former federal and state attorney and CNN’s senior legal analyst.

Honig told CNN’s Erin Burnett on OutFront that the timing of the search stood with the department’s longstanding rule not to execute politically sensitive moves within 90 days of an election.

Today is about 90 days exactly after half term, I think maybe 91 or 92 days. That policy, maybe that’s a reason they did it today because they want to avoid that if they interpret that as a 90-day rule, he said.

This story has been updated with additional details.

