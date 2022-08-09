Imran Khan Earned Crores Selling Gifted Watches, Authorities Issue Notice – Details Here | world news





New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure in Pakistan has been controversial, but even after leaving the post, his problems do not leave him. Now the former prime minister is accused of taking away most of the gifts received from foreign guests from Pakistan Toshakhana for free. The authorities issued notice to Imran Khan in this regard and summoned him for questioning on August 18.

According to information from Geo TV, a petition has been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan after Imran was accused of taking free valuable gifts from Toshakhana. It has been said that Imran did not pay the price by carrying the gifts and took these gifts with him when he quit the post of prime minister for free.

The petition, filed by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claimed the cricketer-turned-politician had taken away most of Toshakhana’s items without payment.

A few months earlier, a news article claimed that Imran Khan had sold three expensive watches from government treasury collectively worth more than 154 million Pakistani rupees (Pkr) to a local watch dealer. Imran Khan is said to have earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches donated by foreign dignitaries, The News International newspaper reported.

The head of the PTI first sold the watches and then deposited 20% of each in the state treasury, the Pakistani daily said citing documents and sales receipts.

According to Toshakhana documents cited by the News, Imran earned Pkr 36 million from the sale of these three expensive watches donated by visiting dignitaries from friendly Gulf countries.

Last April, Shehbaz Sharif accused his predecessor Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts worth Pkr 140 million in Dubai.

Imran Khan sold these gifts for Pkr 140 million in Dubai, Shehbaz had said.

He said the expensive gifts included diamond jewelry sets, bracelets and wristwatches. Shehbaz’s revelation came in response to a question about a petition asking for details.

(With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/imran-khan-earned-crores-by-selling-gifted-watches-authorities-issue-notice-details-here-2495012.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos