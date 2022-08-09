After Nancy Pelosi’s visit and Chinese missiles, a peaceful ‘resolution’ in the Taiwan Strait is further away than ever

China continued air combat drills around Taiwan for a fifth day and announced “routine” drills closer to the island in the future, part of an unprecedented military response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week.

After firing missiles over and near Taiwan and deploying jets and warships, Beijing is now expected to relax large-scale military exercises.

The tension will now move from the sea and air space around Taiwan to the diplomatic arena.

So far, Beijing appears to have made long-term strategic progress in recent days.

There was no strong US naval presence near Taiwan to monitor and deter the Chinese military and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force broke new records for the number of flights which she carried to the island.

All this would seem to show that the Chinese forces were venturing closer and closer without too much retreat.

The PLA Navy also claimed it was within 12 kilometers of Taiwan’s east coast for the first time, which the Taiwan military disputes.

Although it failed to dissuade Nancy Pelosi from visiting Taiwan, the Chinese government is now hailing these military achievements among the “10 breakthroughs” in its response.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a trip to the island last week. ( AP: Presidential Office of Taiwan )

Others include exercises off the east of the island to “block the escape route of Taiwanese separatists”, by which Beijing means the democratically elected government.

Overall, however, many of the same old dynamics that have defined the “Taiwan question” for decades are more firmly entrenched than ever.

And the crux of the matter is that the opinions of the Taiwanese themselves remain largely unrelated to Beijing’s perspective.

A decades-old commitment to a “peaceful resolution”

Over the past week, Chinese officials and their state media spokespersons have continually claimed that the United States is violating its own one China policy and commitments it made in a series of statements. decades old.

However, the US view is that China is increasingly violating its commitment, made in the same documents, to seek a peaceful resolution, fueling a spiraling cycle of actions on both sides.

Rereading the documents, it is clear that in the 1970s and 1980s Chinese leaders believed that they would probably not need to wage a war to gain control of Taiwan.

Never excluding military means, Beijing has continually pledged to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan through a mixture of persuasion and pressure.

The Chinese military says its drills focus on testing long-range air and ground strikes, which could reach Taipei. ( ABC News: Mitch Woolnough )

If the tension subsided, the United States pledged to reduce its arms sales to the island.

A “one country, two systems” offer, similar to what Beijing was giving Hong Kongers, was the carrot.

Military slashes and diplomatic pressure were the stick.

The goal was to weaken morale and scare the Americans so that the Taiwanese would find themselves isolated, internationally marginalized and with no hope but to accept a peaceful communist takeover.

But it didn’t work that way.

What do the Taiwanese want?

This US pledge to reduce arms sales never materialized because, in the eyes of successive US governments, Beijing has failed to create the conditions for a “thorough settlement” of the issue.

And those conditions, in large part, have not happened because the Taiwanese people can express their own opinions, a situation radically different from the 1970s and 80s, when a dictatorship still claiming to be the legitimate government of China ruled the island.

Since China’s strongman Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, Taiwanese voters in successive presidential elections have, by landslide, chosen a government that rejects Beijing’s relentless push for stronger ties. close to China’s conditions.

Somehow the idea of ​​their children in the future studying “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, “Xi Jinping Thought” and using a heavily censored and largely cut off internet does not sit well with to most Taiwanese.

The United States, not so much through its continued arms sales, but rather through high-level government contact, such as Nancy Pelosi’s visit, Beijing says, is undermining its stated commitment to its one-China policy.

Over the years, the number of people who identify as Chinese and Taiwanese has declined. ( ABC News: Mitch Woolnough )

However, like Australia, the United States has never recognized Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic.

Instead, he simply acknowledges that this is China’s position, deliberately allowing himself some wiggle room.

And, unlike Beijing’s static view of historical records, Washington’s ambiguous position to date better reflects the reality that Taiwan itself has changed.

An annual survey by National Taiwan Chengchi University that began in the early 1990s shows a decline in the number of people who, at the very least, identify as both Taiwanese and Chinese.

From a peak of 49% in 1996 to just 30% today, this is only part of the Chinese government’s puzzle.

The number of those who simply identify themselves as “Taiwanese” has steadily increased, from less than a fifth of the population to 63% in the most recent survey.

Those who say they are just “Chinese” are at an all-time high of 2.4% of respondents.

The trend is clear.

Xi fails to win hearts and minds

As with Hong Kong, the Chinese government’s failure to think through why people it does not govern are so reluctant to join the People’s Republic is a key factor in the risk of conflict.

After seeing Hong Kong’s political and speech freedoms crushed by Xi last year, the “one country, two systems” offer seems less attractive than ever.

President Xi is expected to be given five more years in office at least later this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden against “playing with fire” on Taiwan before Nancy Pelosi landed on the island. ( Reuters: Darrin Zammit Lupi )

And there are few signs from Beijing of an approach that does a better job of winning over the hearts and minds of Taiwan’s 23 million people, if China is still determined to seize control peacefully.

Ignoring the will of the voters and continually writing off the governments they choose as “Taiwanese separatist forces” that are “doomed to fail” is not enough.

Even the leader of the opposition KMT party on which Beijing still pin its hopes as the friendliest side of the Taiwanese political spectrum expressed support for Nancy Pelosi’s visit and chastised Beijing’s militaristic response, quashing some within of his party who opposed the visit of the Speaker of the United States House.

However, as Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said so in a Washington Post opinion piece.“The Taiwan issue is about China’s sovereignty and unity, not democracy.”

While he urged the United States to respect the views of “1.4 billion” Chinese, it is Beijing’s reluctance to respect the Taiwanese perspective that makes those prospects so bleak.

After all, they have the most to lose or gain, from the Communist Party’s point of view.

If only that could convince them.