Politics
Boris Johnson reveals he ‘climbed all the mountains’ on honeymoon with wife Carrie in Slovenia
‘Love is in the name of Slovenia, and we had a wonderful time’: Boris Johnson reveals he ‘climbed every mountain available’ and ‘jumped into lakes’ while on honeymoon with wife Carrie
- Prime Minister, 58, said he ‘strongly recommends’ visiting Slovenia
- A couple stayed at the Vila Planinka Alpine Report in the Jezersko region
- Mr Johnson returned a ‘huge thank you’ for allowing them to ‘honeymoon in peace’
- He added: “We’ve climbed every mountain available, we’ve jumped into lakes”
Boris Johnson has revealed ‘he has climbed every mountain available’ and ‘jumped into lakes’ while on honeymoon with wife Carrie in Slovenia.
The Prime Minister, 58, said he “highly recommends” visiting Slovenia while on vacation in the mountains in the north of the country.
The couple stayed at the Vila Planinka Alpine Report in the Jezersko region and were treated like any normal guest, according to the hotel owner.
And in a speech today, Mr Johnson said a ‘huge thank you’ to the country for allowing him and Carrie a ‘peaceful honeymoon’.
He told local media: ‘First of all I wanted to say a big thank you to all Slovenian media for allowing us to have a peaceful honeymoon for the past few days.
“We had an absolutely wonderful time. I’m sorry, by the way, that my Slovenian isn’t very good. Dobar dan [good day].
“We had a wonderful honeymoon, thank you to everyone who helped us. We climbed all the mountains available, we jumped in the lakes, we rode our bikes and had a great time.
Boris Johnson speaks to local media in Slovenia today as he thanks the country for allowing him and Carrie to ‘honeymoon in peace and quiet’
A photo released by Downing Street of Mr Johnson posing with Carrie after their wedding at Westminster Cathedral last year
‘I highly recommend Slovenia. We saw amazing things, huge caves and salamanders, Postojnska caves, I think I’m right in saying that’s the name of the caves.
‘I didn’t know them. But you have to go see the Postojnska caves. Anyway, big thanks to Slovenia, the only country that actually has the love in the country title.
“Love is in the name of Slovenia, and we had a wonderful time. (Slovenian) Hvala [thank you]everyone, thank you very much.’
The resort, located in a valley about half an hour from Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana, promises a soothing “balancing of energies” and where guests dine on bear prosciutto.
It also offers vegan toiletries and tap water with the “highest magnesium content in Slovenia”, said to be good for the heart.
Hotel owner Marjan Batagelj said: “The Prime Minister insisted that we call him Boris. And he was sitting at empty tables. He had no special privileges here.
“He was not picky, it seems to me that many hotel guests contacted him, he was a customer like everyone else.
“It was a pleasant surprise for us, he did not ask us to modify the services of the hotel because of his presence here.”
Downing Street today confirmed that Mr Johnson personally paid for the ‘mini-moon’ after the eco-hotel wedding – having been unable to clarify whether the Prime Minister paid the bill himself .
Vila Planinka is a five-star boutique hotel where rooms cost from 242 to 542 a night.
It emphasizes its “wellness” offering and says visitors will “slow down, harmonizing your pace with your inner balance” thanks to “four energy points” discovered “centuries ago” in its background. court”.
None of the 23 rooms have any wiring in the walls, and Wi-Fi is only available in the lobby, while it’s only installed in the rooms if you request it.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11092761/Boris-Johnson-reveals-hes-climbed-mountain-honeymoon-wife-Carrie-Slovenia.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exploring Google Translate-friendly strategies to optimize Google Translate quality in the context of academic writing August 9, 2022
- Actor, Robert Urich’s older brother was 87 – The Hollywood Reporter August 9, 2022
- Johnson accused of allowing summer to drift amid cost of living crisis | Boris Johnson August 9, 2022
- This famous Bollywood actress is close to Amitabh Bachchan August 9, 2022
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange August 9, 2022