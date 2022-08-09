Boris Johnson reveals he ‘climbed all the mountains’ on honeymoon with wife Carrie in Slovenia

Boris Johnson has revealed ‘he has climbed every mountain available’ and ‘jumped into lakes’ while on honeymoon with wife Carrie in Slovenia.

The Prime Minister, 58, said he “highly recommends” visiting Slovenia while on vacation in the mountains in the north of the country.

The couple stayed at the Vila Planinka Alpine Report in the Jezersko region and were treated like any normal guest, according to the hotel owner.

And in a speech today, Mr Johnson said a ‘huge thank you’ to the country for allowing him and Carrie a ‘peaceful honeymoon’.

He told local media: ‘First of all I wanted to say a big thank you to all Slovenian media for allowing us to have a peaceful honeymoon for the past few days.

“We had an absolutely wonderful time. I’m sorry, by the way, that my Slovenian isn’t very good. Dobar dan [good day].

“We had a wonderful honeymoon, thank you to everyone who helped us. We climbed all the mountains available, we jumped in the lakes, we rode our bikes and had a great time.

Boris Johnson speaks to local media in Slovenia today as he thanks the country for allowing him and Carrie to ‘honeymoon in peace and quiet’

A photo released by Downing Street of Mr Johnson posing with Carrie after their wedding at Westminster Cathedral last year

‘I highly recommend Slovenia. We saw amazing things, huge caves and salamanders, Postojnska caves, I think I’m right in saying that’s the name of the caves.

‘I didn’t know them. But you have to go see the Postojnska caves. Anyway, big thanks to Slovenia, the only country that actually has the love in the country title.

“Love is in the name of Slovenia, and we had a wonderful time. (Slovenian) Hvala [thank you]everyone, thank you very much.’

The resort, located in a valley about half an hour from Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana, promises a soothing “balancing of energies” and where guests dine on bear prosciutto.

It also offers vegan toiletries and tap water with the “highest magnesium content in Slovenia”, said to be good for the heart.

Hotel owner Marjan Batagelj said: “The Prime Minister insisted that we call him Boris. And he was sitting at empty tables. He had no special privileges here.

“He was not picky, it seems to me that many hotel guests contacted him, he was a customer like everyone else.

“It was a pleasant surprise for us, he did not ask us to modify the services of the hotel because of his presence here.”

Downing Street today confirmed that Mr Johnson personally paid for the ‘mini-moon’ after the eco-hotel wedding – having been unable to clarify whether the Prime Minister paid the bill himself .

Vila Planinka is a five-star boutique hotel where rooms cost from 242 to 542 a night.

It emphasizes its “wellness” offering and says visitors will “slow down, harmonizing your pace with your inner balance” thanks to “four energy points” discovered “centuries ago” in its background. court”.

None of the 23 rooms have any wiring in the walls, and Wi-Fi is only available in the lobby, while it’s only installed in the rooms if you request it.