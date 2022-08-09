PM Narendra Modi – Naidu has always been concerned about how the country can get the most out of Parliament: PM Modi

‘He will remain with us as an active friend, as a mentor and his experience will always be useful to us’

Addressing an event at the Parliament Complex organized by Members of Parliament to bid farewell to outgoing Vice President Naidu, Modi said that as far as he knows Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will continue to call him for something or the other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Mr Venkaiah Naidu, as chairman of Rajya Sabha, was always concerned about how the country can get the most out of parliament and was also working to make parliamentary committees more productive and focused. on the results.

The Prime Minister said that in order to carry forward Naidu’s legacy of advocating the use of the mother tongue, it would be a good idea to have a collection of good words spoken in the mother tongue by members of the two rooms.

Modi noted that when forming the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Naidu said it was the prime minister’s prerogative to choose ministers and their departments, but he would like rural development.

“Atal ji chose him for this and he carried out his responsibilities very well. He also led urban development. So he had his expertise in both rural and urban development. He was the first president to have been a member of the Rajya Sabha earlier,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that a person who has been a member of the Upper House for a long time and who also handled the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, has full knowledge of what goes on behind the curtains.

“His experience as Speaker was useful for the Treasury benches, but it was also problematic for the Opposition because he knew what they would do… He made Parliament more capable and his concern was always to know how the country gets the best from parliament,” Modi said.

He said Naidu had also made efforts to make parliamentary committees more productive and result-oriented.

Naidu was the first such president to pay attention to the functioning of parliamentary committees and make constant efforts to bring about improvements, Modi said.

“We should solve the problem as MPs, we meet his expectations,” he said.

In a lighter vein, Modi also said he joked that Naidu would have faced maximum problems during Covid as he loves to travel.

“It was a time of punishment for him. He’s also innovative and used that time creatively, he did ‘tele-yatra’. He used to sit with the phone book and d ‘call the people he had come into contact with in his public life and ask for their welfare and help them,’ the prime minister said.

“Naidu ji will stay with us as an active friend, as a mentor and his experience will always come in handy,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that on becoming vice president, Naidu felt pain leaving the party, but now he can make up for the lost five years and will encourage his friends and colleagues.

His life is a great legacy for us. Everything we have learned from him, we must carry on, Modi said, praising the incumbent vice president’s efforts to promote the mother tongue.