Trump says the FBI conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate





WASHINGTON (AP) The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified White House files to his Florida residence , people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Trump, revealing the search in a lengthy statement, claimed officers opened a safe at his home and described their work as an unannounced raid that he likened to prosecutorial misconduct.

The search, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marks a dramatic escalation in a months-long investigation into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located in Mar -a-Lago earlier this year. It came amid a separate but increasingly intense investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and added to potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another race.

Familiar battle lines, forged over four years in the shadow of FBI and congressional investigations, quickly took shape Monday night. Trump and his allies have sought to frame the raid as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-led effort to prevent him from winning another term in 2024, even though Biden’s White House has said it won’t. He had no prior knowledge of it, and current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump five years ago and served as a top official in a Republican-led Justice Department.

These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, Trump wrote. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.

After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate, Trump said in his statement.

Trump emerged from Trump Tower in New York City shortly before 8 p.m. and waved to passers-by before being chased away in an SUV.

Justice Department spokeswoman Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including on whether Attorney General Merrick Garland personally authorized the search.

Trump did not specify the basis of the search, but the Justice Department investigated potential mishandling of classified information after the National Archives and Records Administration said it had recovered from Mar-a-Lago 15 boxes of documents containing classified information earlier this year. The National Archives said Trump should have turned over that material when he left office and referred the matter to the Justice Department.

He has previously maintained that presidential records are handed over as part of an ordinary, routine process. His son, Eric Trump, told Fox News Monday night that he spent the day with his father and that the search took place because the National Archives wanted to corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession.

Asked how the documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago, Eric Trump said the boxes were among the items that were moved out of the White House for six hours on Inauguration Day, as the Bidens were preparing to move into the building.

My dad always kept clippings, Eric Trump said. He had boxes when he left the White House.

There are several federal laws governing the handling of classified records and sensitive government documents, including laws that make it a crime to remove such documents and store them in an unauthorized location. Although a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials seeking one must first demonstrate to a judge that they have probable cause for a crime to occur. is produced.

Two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the search took place earlier on Monday. Agents were also looking to see if Trump had any additional presidential files or classified documents on the estate.

In his first public remarks since news of the search surfaced, Trump made no mention of it Monday night during a town hall telecast on behalf of Leora Levy, the Connecticut Republican he endorsed during Tuesday’s US Senate primary to choose a general election opponent against Democratic US Senator Richard Blumenthal. Trump gave his public support to Levy late last week, calling him the best choice on Monday to replace a Connecticut senator’s joke.

But in a social media post Monday night, he was far more reckless, calling the search a militarization of the justice system and an attack by hard-left Democrats who desperately don’t want me running for president in 2024.

Other Republicans echoed the same message. GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel denounced the research as outrageous and said it was a reason voters turned out in November.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, said in a statement on Twitter that this was an escalation in the militarization of US government agencies. Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, said in a tweet that the Justice Department had reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization and said that if Republicans win control of the US House, they will would investigate the department.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump sought to exploit an FBI investigation of his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, into whether she mishandled classified information through a private email server she used as secretary. of state. Then-FBI Director James Comey concluded that Clinton sent and received classified information, but the FBI did not recommend criminal prosecution because he determined that Clinton had no intention of break the law.

Trump blasted the move, then stepped up his criticism of the FBI as agents began investigating whether his campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election. He fired Comey during that investigation, and although he appointed Wray months later, he also regularly criticized him while still president.

Thomas Schwartz, a history professor at Vanderbilt University who studies and writes about the presidency, said there was no precedent for a former president facing an FBI raid – even going back to Watergate. President Richard Nixon was not authorized to take tapes or other documents from the White House when he resigned in 1974, Schwartz noted, and many of his papers remained in Washington for years before being released. transferred to his presidential library in California.

It’s different and it’s a sign of the uniqueness of the Trump period, said Schwartz, author of Henry Kissinger and American Power: A Political Biography. How his behavior was so unusual.

The investigation isn’t the only legal headache Trump faces. A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that led to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol has also intensified in Washington.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is investigating whether Trump and his close aides sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Meg Kinnard contributed to this report.

