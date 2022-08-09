The photo of Imran Khan’s relatives does not date from the 1930 round table





The 1930 Round Table. Twitter/ImranKhanPTI

Social media users and commentators are slamming former Prime Minister Imran Khan for twisting the truth after he shared a photo showing his relatives allegedly sitting at the 1930 Round Table.

Khan had posted the photo on social media on Sunday evening, with the caption: The historic London 1930 round table with Quaid i Azam and Allama Iqbal in attendance.

“The photo is my family’s pride as my grandfather’s brother Mohammad Zaman Khan (who gave his name to Zaman Park) and my khaloo Jahangir Khan were also present (second and third from left).

Internet sleuths were quick to point out that neither of the two parents mentioned by Imran Khan ever attended the roundtable.[s].

A look at the list of delegates attending the conference, available on the UK Open University website, confirmed this.

While online searches have also led to further confusion, with people also assuming that the gentlemen in question were not part of the photo, the most likely explanation for the distorted image is that the two relationships, the Imran’s maternal great-uncle and Imran’s khalu were present. between 1930 and 1934 in London and was part of a dinner also attended by Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Everything else would be guesswork.

For clarity: Imran’s maternal grandfather, Ahmad Hassan Khan, had three daughters: Iqbal Bano, Mubarak Khanam and Shaukat Khanam.

Bano married General Wajid Ali Burki, while Mubarak married Jehangir Khan, who was a cricketer.

He played for India during the British Raj and an incident is remembered when his ball struck and killed a sparrow during a match at Lords Cricket Ground.

The list of delegates to the round table hosted by the Open University in the United Kingdom does not mention the presence of any “Mohammad Zaman Khan” or any variant of this name, so there is no doubt that none of these gentlemen was never part of the RTC.

This is not the first time that Imran Khan has shared this photo with similar incorrect information.

Earlier, he shared the image in 2018 on Independence Day, mentioning Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal sitting next to his relatives.

