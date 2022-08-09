Trump says FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home





The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s vacation home in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump said Monday night.

In a lengthy statement, Trump said his residence was “currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

The raid was “unannounced,” Trump said, adding, “They even broke into my safe!”

The search represents a serious escalation in federal law enforcement’s focus on Trump, following months of questions about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland planned to pursue investigations into the former president.

To obtain a search warrant, federal investigators must show a judge that there are probable grounds to believe that a crime has been committed and that there may be evidence related to that crime at the location. they target.

The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment.

NBC News and other outlets reported the search was linked to a Justice Department investigation into whether laws were broken when 15 boxes of White House files containing documents marked as classified ended up in Mar -a-Lago instead of the National Archives.

“If your home is searched by the FBI, you’re in big trouble,” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said Monday night on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith.”

There are several active state and federal probes linked to Trump, his company and his family. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating the events leading up to the January 6, 2021 riot, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and delayed confirmation of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. by Congress.

Trump, who spends his summers at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the raid, NBC reported.

The former president left Trump Tower in New York City later Monday night without answering questions, according to NBC.

“He’s as shocked as anyone,” said Lara Trump, the ex-president’s daughter-in-law, who told Fox News she spoke with Trump earlier in the evening. She added that “everyone cooperated with the FBI” regarding the “documents in question.”

“They’re terrified that he’ll announce any day now that he’s running for president in 2024, and it’s a very convenient way to throw a little more mud at Donald Trump, like they’re haven’t already done enough,” said Lara Trump. .

The raid came hours after Politico reported that attorney John Rowley, a former federal prosecutor, is now representing Trump in talks with the DOJ over executive privilege issues related to the department’s investigation into the riot. of the Capitol on January 6.

Interest in Trump’s handling of official documents while the president resurfaced earlier on Monday, when Axios released photos it said corroborated earlier reports that Trump flushed papers down the toilet in the city. White House.

“The former President of the United States did not properly handle classified documents,” former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham said, CNN reported. “I saw him going through documents, throwing some, tearing some up and putting some in his pocket.”

Read the full statement below:

These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unexpected raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate. It’s prosecutorial misconduct, the militarization of the justice system, and an attack on the hard left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and will also anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives. in the upcoming midterm elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken Third World countries. Unfortunately, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before. They even broke into my safe! What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where agents broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, in reverse, the Democrats stormed into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the Russia, Russia, Russian Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and more, never ending. This is political targeting at the highest level!

Hillary Clinton was authorized to delete and acid wash 33,000 emails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture and other items from the White House.

I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, restored people power, and truly delivered for our country like we’ve never seen before. The establishment hated him. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories and see my dominance in every poll, they’re trying to stop me and the Republican Party once again. Lawlessness, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped.

I will continue to fight for the Great American People!

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/08/trump-says-fbi-raiding-his-mar-a-lago-home.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos