Joni Ernst: American leaders can and should.





American strength and prosperity demands that our leaders boldly stand with our friends and deter those who wish to inflict harm on our people and our homeland. Nancy Pelosi demonstrated the appropriate will for the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives during her visit to Taiwan last week. His decision demonstrated to Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China (CCP) that the United States values ​​its relationship with Taiwan and that we are committed to a mutually beneficial economic and security partnership with our ally in the region. . A Secure and prosperous Taiwan benefits the US economy and our national security. Taiwan is our ninth largest commercial partner. Together, the two countries are moving American consumers forward, especially when it comes to the high-end electronics and semiconductors that power them. Taiwan is an essential barrier to prevent the spread of Chinese imperialism responsible for the theft of American innovation, the enslavement of citizens, the side of Vladimir Putin and other American adversaries and the open threat to peace and to safety. I have long supported our friendship with Taiwan, from visiting the island myself in 2016 to championing a state partnership program between our two countries. Speaker Pelosi’s visit deserved President Biden’s unwavering support. After all, when a member of Congress visits a critical US partner, it’s business as usual. Neither Communist China nor any other adversary can dictate American engagement with our allies and partners, let alone our travels abroad.. The Commander-in-Chief’s role was to encourage the President’s visit and carry on; instead, he and his national security advisers panicked. In a clear signal to Beijing, the Biden administration publicly demonstrated their disdain for Pelosis’ journeyciting the concerns of military leaders. Their appeasement from China continuedwhen the Pentagon delayed a routine missile test in response to increased Chinese naval activity around Taiwan. And it’s not the first time they’ve done it. InAprilof this year, Biden’s Department of Defense delayed another planned missile test in an apparent prostration before Putin. The weakness emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave is staggering and downright frightening. ruthless dictators, like Xi and Putin, respond to strength, not indecision. Today, China and Russia look at President Biden and see weakness and confusion. They remember the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan and our ongoing negotiations with a near-nuclear Iran. Further appeasement is only further encouragement for our adversaries. In the days, weeks and months ahead, the encirclement exercises, sanctions and other retaliatory measures by Communist China following the President’s visit must be met with strong American leadership to strengthen our partnership. strong with Taiwan. Now is not the time to have public disagreement over a routine visit to a partner country. Let’s be clear: our adversaries have no authority over where we go, who we talk to or when we test our military capabilities and we must stop acting like them. I rarely agree with the President Hairybut she is absolutely right when shesaid“we cannot sit idly by.” Joni Ernst, a Red Oak native and veteran, represents Iowa in the United States Senate. Click on here or on the image above for an official portrait of Senator Ernst. ###

