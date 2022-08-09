Commonwealth Games 2022: Champion of Champions: PM Narendra Modi to PV Sindhu after his CWG gold medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian commuter PV Sindhu on Monday winning her first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s badminton singles in Birmingham. Sindhu beat Canada’s Michelle Li in back-to-back matches (21-15, 21-13) in the final to complete a hat-trick of CWG medals. She won bronze in 2014 in Glasgow and silver four years ago at the Gold Coast Games.

Prime Minister Modi hailed Sindhu as a champion of champions and wished her well for the future.

The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is. His dedication and commitment are impressive. Congratulations to her for winning the gold medal at the CWG. Wishing him the best for his future endeavours, PM Modi tweeted.

Sindhu’s efforts took India’s gold medal tally to 19 in the current CWG and total medal tally to 56. It was also her second medal at the Birmingham Games. She previously won silver in the mixed team event.

Sindhu did not allow the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion to settle in the gold medal game. The world number 7 dominated early on, not letting the Canadian rack up rallies and won the opener 21-15.

SIndhu was more dominant in Game 2, taking five straight points twice to blow the current world number 21-13 in Game 2 to close the game.

“I was waiting for this gold medal for a long time and finally I got it. I’m super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today,” Sindhu said after the final.