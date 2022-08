Donald Trump: the FBI searches the Mar-a-Lago estate of the former president | American News

The FBI has raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the former president has announced.

A senior US official said the FBI was present at the Palm Beach, Florida property “most of the day”.

It comes as the Justice Department investigates the discovery of boxes of documents containing classified information that were brought to Mar-a-Lago after the end of Mr Trump’s presidency.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation related to efforts by Mr. Trump’s allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol has also intensified in Washington.

Image: Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on August 6, 2022

It was Mr. Trump who originally released the details of the operation.

“These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he said. said in a statement.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.

Analysis: David Blevins, Sky correspondent in Washington

Not since the Watergate scandal that brought down President Nixon half a century ago has America seen anything like it.

President Trump claims FBI agents flooded his Florida home and even broke into a safe while executing a search warrant.

He was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time and is believed to be at Trump Towers, his New York residence.

The White House says it received no notification. The raid was likely approved by the Attorney General.

Several sources link the search warrant to classified documents, but the FBI is not commenting at this point.

To obtain a search warrant, prosecutors must establish the probable cause of the crime and then persuade the authorities that it is justified.

A prosecutor gives a sworn affidavit to an FBI agent and it is then carefully reviewed by a federal judge.

President Trump is under investigation over allegations that he mishandled classified information and the Jan. 6 raid on the Capitol.

But no one really expected to see FBI agents raiding the home of a former president of the United States.

He was quick to politicize the search, saying such an “assault” could only take place in a “third world country”.

“It’s misconduct by the prosecutor, the militarization of the justice system, and an attack by the hard-left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will also make anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.”

However, the government official denied Mr Trump’s version of events, saying the use of the word ‘raid’ is not appropriate in this context, noting that they are ‘not kicking down doors here’.

It was described as an orderly execution of a search warrant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-fbi-searching-former-presidents-mar-a-lago-estate-12668800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos