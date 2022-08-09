Boris Johnson REFUSES to take action to ease cost of living pain before leaving No10 in A MONTH

Britons who need help with dire energy bills and rising prices will not get it from the government for at least a month after Boris Johnson refused to act before quitting No10.

Downing Street today said it was ‘not for this Prime Minister to make any fiscal interventions during this time’ as he returned to work after his honeymoon.

Mr Johnson is in office for another four weeks until the result of the Tory leadership election is known on September 6. During this period, he will receive approximately 13,600 in salary.

This means there will be no decision on whether to do more interventions or not until Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak take over.

It comes as returning PM and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi face criticism over the current ‘vacuum’ at the heart of government

The Bank of England last week raised interest rates by 0.5% and warned of a double whammy of a five-quarter recession and inflation hitting 13%, two pints of percentage more than previously feared.

This means thousands of extra pounds will have to be spent on bills from October.

“It will be up to a future prime minister to decide what physical interventions or if fiscal interventions are needed, but I would just note that both candidates have talked about making additional support available,” his spokesman said.

Asked if it was fair to say the Prime Minister had been ‘missing’, the spokesman replied ‘no’, adding: ‘There is already a lot going on. Regarding the cost of living, the Prime Minister will speak with the Chancellor to ensure that the support which will arrive later in the year is on track.

Former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown has hit out at the two senior politicians for refusing to cut their holidays short today.

The former Labor Prime Minister has suggested calling Parliament back from its long summer recess, a decision in September would be “too late” for the 27.7 million Britons facing fuel poverty in October.

‘There must be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re sleeping at the wheel – there’s no one behind the wheel at the moment,’ he told Good Morning Britain.

The former Labor Prime Minister has suggested capping bills and calling Parliament back from its long summer recess to deal with the crisis that unfolded last week

Mr Johnson will only return from his honeymoon in Slovenia today after taking Carrie to an eco-hotel at 550 nights. And Mr. Zahawi took his family abroad to their vacation home.

The Bank of England has predicted inflation will hit 13% in the coming months

The Bank of England has raised interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%

“You have Boris and his chancellor who are on vacation, then you have the two leadership candidates on the campaign trail.

“What is happening at the center of government is that there is a vacuum and it needs to be filled immediately if we are to protect people by October.

“I know from my own experience that you need to act quickly to address benefit and tax issues if you want to get the changes when you want them.”

It came as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashed over the cost of living crisis amid signs the public wants the new Tory PM to tame runaway inflation before handing out grants. tax cuts.

The Foreign Secretary, who is the favorite to enter No 10 in four weeks, has been slammed by her rival after she pledged to cut National Insurance and green levies on bills within days of being taken to be able to.

write in the sun he accused her of “starry-eyed boosterism”, after saying he would only cut taxes once inflation was brought under control. But his camp hit back, calling him the “founding father of a recession”.

A new poll by YouGov for The Times today found that two-thirds (64%) of voters think inflation should be the new Prime Minister’s top priority. Only 17% said they should focus on tax cuts.

Meanwhile, former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis today defended Ms Truss for suggesting there would be no ‘handouts’ for families amid bills and prices in spiral down the main street.

Mr Brown told Sky News: ‘We know tax cuts won’t make a difference because they benefit the people with the most money, not the people with the least money.

“So I would talk about changes to the universal credit system to give people the money they need, and I would talk, potentially, about capping energy bills.

“It would have the effect of lowering inflation and of course helping those most in need. None of these things seem to be discussed yet the way they should be and that’s really not enough.