FBI searches Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago | donald trump





Federal investigators have searched the Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, including the contents of a safe, the former president said in a statement Monday, the latest clue to a criminal investigation. increasingly intense conduct by the Ministry of Justice on its cases. .

The FBI executed a search warrant Monday morning at Trump’s residence as part of an investigation into Trump’s potentially unlawful removal and destruction of White House records after his presidency, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department’s decision to search Mar-a-Lago over the removal of 15 boxes of White House presidential records, including classified documents, as well as the destruction of other documents, marks a dramatic escalation in investigation.

My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, Trump said in a bitter statement Monday evening, adding: They even broke in in my safe!

Trump has previously come under scrutiny for his flagrant violations of the Presidential Records Act of 1978 requiring preservation of White House documents, but the first-time research appears to point to potential legal danger for Trump. about its recording practices.

The law governing the willful and unlawful removal or destruction of presidential records, while rarely enforced, carries significant penalties, including fines, imprisonment and, most notably, disqualification from holding current or future.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Mar-a-Lago Resort assets in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

The former president was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time of the raid and was at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, one of the sources said. By the time Trump released the statement, suggesting the raid was underway, the FBI had already left the property.

During his presidency, Mar-a-Lago was known as Trump’s Winter White House. Trump and his wife, Melania, returned to the Florida resort after leaving Washington and since then the president has made it the center of his political dealings.

The raid comes as Trump has laid the groundwork for another presidential race in 2024, and following a series of damning public hearings that have defined his role and that of his allies in the events that led to the attack on the Capitol last year.

In a furious statement, Trump compared the FBI raid to Watergate and sought to blame it on hard-left Democrats who he says are desperate for me to run for president in 2024, who will do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

The FBI is headed by Christopher Wray, who was appointed by Trump before leaving office.

The Justice Department has been quietly considering the prospect of opening a criminal investigation into the issue of Trump’s suppression of documents since at least April, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

The National Archives and Records Administration transferred documents in January from the Trump White House to the House Jan. 6 committee. Photography: Erin Scott/Reuters

In January, as the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) prepared to transfer documents from the Trump White House to the House Select Committee investigating January 6, it discovered that approximately 15 boxes of documents had been incorrectly transported to Mar-a-Lago.

The files were eventually returned to Nara after negotiations with Trump’s lawyers only for officials to later discover that the former president had taken with him documents clearly marked as classified and sensitive for national security.

Also in the boxes: a letter left for Trump by his predecessor in the presidency, Barack Obama, love letters from Kim Jong-un of North Korea and a model Air Force One with a red-white-blue livery which Trump chose but was abandoned by the Biden administration.

Because Nara identified classified information in the boxes, Chief Archivist David Ferriero said in a letter to Congress at the time, Nara staff have been in communication with the Justice Department.

The saga also prompted the House Oversight Committee, led by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, to launch a separate investigation which noted that removing or concealing government documents is a criminal offence. Trump must be held accountable, the New York Democrat says.

The news seemed destined to inflame Trump supporters and fuel Republican claims that the former president was being unfairly targeted. A small group of Trump supporters were seen gathering outside Mar-a-Lago Monday night after the news broke, according to the Palm Beach post.

