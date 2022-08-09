Politics
Modi’s damaging domination by Shashi Tharoor
After more than eight years as Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modis’ great popularity and formidable electoral weight make him almost invincible. But, while its success in accumulating political power is indisputable, its ability to use it for the benefit of the vast majority of citizens remains highly uncertain.
NEW DELHI Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently completed his eight-year term in office, and as India nears the 75th anniversary of its independence, its formidable electoral clout makes it look almost invincible. But his personalized style of policy-making remains impulsive and idiosyncratic with disastrous consequences for India’s governance.
In May, for example, the Modis government announced that India feed the world exporting more wheat as the war in Ukraine disrupted world supplies, before abruptly imposing a export and partially reversing it a few days later. And his administrations are considering replacing guaranteed long-term jobs with pensions for new military recruits with four-year contracts. sparked protests by young people across the country.
These decisions illustrate not only Modis’ remarkable dominance over India’s fractured politics, but also his excessive centralization of power. Modi runs a presidential-style parliamentary system, giving Indians the worst of both worlds: a powerful executive unfettered by an independent legislature.
Consider the most dramatic decisions by Modi governments to date: the overnight demonetization in 2016 of 86% of India’s currency in circulation, the country’s draconian total lockdown in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, and the strikes surgeries through the control line. between India and Pakistan. All three decisions were made by Modi himself and a handful of unelected advisers, and not, as you would expect in a parliamentary system, by the cabinet.
The same goes for the government’s imposition of three wildly unpopular agricultural reform laws, its revocation of the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir and its decision to launch and then suspend a campaign to create a national register of citizens. . In each case, there was no legislative input, not even from members of Parliament with formal ministerial authority. There was also no consultation with state governments, although India has a federal system.
A secret modus operandi, involving what former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali once called stealth and sudden violence, seems to be a hallmark of Modis’ leadership style. Ever since he was chief minister of Gujarat, when he allegedly bypassed his cabinet and worked entirely with a trusted group of unelected officials, he trusted bureaucrats more than politicians.
None of the usual constraints of a parliamentary system inhibit Modi. He has a solid majority in the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament, so he doesn’t need to waste time hammering out legislative deals. His cabinet meetings would be exercises in one-way communication and top-down decisions. Ministers make presentations and proposals on request and never challenge the positions of Premiers. The few token ministers from the allied parties have little authority and know they are useless, since Modi does not depend on them to keep control of parliament.
It might be manageable if Modi was at his desk all the time, but he spends a lot of his time traveling. As Prime Minister, he has so far visited more than 60 countries and countless destinations in India, the latter almost entirely in campaign mode. Modi has found that his position gives him an intimidating pulpit to preach to the country, and he exercises his considerable oratorical skills more often in foreign assemblies than in the Lok Sabha.
In fact, Modi displays a thinly veiled contempt for the legislative fray. As it demonstrated in Gujarat, it values its legislative majority only to the extent that it allows and legitimizes its executive power. Otherwise, it does not need the legislative power, except for the inevitable task of adopting budgets and approving laws.
The number of parliamentary meetings decreases rushed under Modi even before the pandemic led to the truncation of entire sessions. When the Lok Sabha meets, bills are often passed within minutes, without scrutiny by a parliamentary committee or serious debate. The Modis path to parliament amply argues for a true presidential system: Never has a separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches in India been more necessary than it is today.
Parliament is not the only institution the Modis government has undermined. Upon taking office in 2014, Modi promised minimum government, maximum governance. But he delivered the opposite: a level of government control that many consider authoritarian, the centralization of decision-making to a degree that disempowers ministries, and an administrative style that reflects his own oversized personality. Many have accused the Modi government of subverting institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, the Election Commission, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Judiciary, and trying to emasculate the media by various attacks on freedom of speech and expression.
Modis’ formula resembles Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans. In addition to authoritarian tendencies, it emphasizes religious identity and the marginalization of minorities, the demonization of secular cosmopolitanism and hyper-nationalism. All of this is made possible by the larger than life image of the man who drives things forward.
Modi may have wished to reshape India the same way Erdoan reshaped Turkey. But, while Erdo’s initial success was based on strong economic growth, Modi mismanaged India’s economy. Its disastrous demonetization has struck more than two percentage points of GDP growth, and he chaired some of the highest unemployment rates and the lowest activity rate never recorded in India. More recently, he has been unable to control galloping inflation.
As India turns 75 and Modi enters his ninth year as prime minister, his popularity remains high, the electoral machine at his service formidable, the opposition divided and his fanatics poised to march. His success in the conquest of political power is indisputable. But its ability to use it for the benefit of the vast majority of Indians remains highly doubtful.
