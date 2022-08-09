China extends threatening military maneuvers around Taiwan

China said on Monday it was extending threatening military exercises around Taiwan that have disrupted sea and air traffic and raised significant concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.

The announcement further increases uncertainty in the crisis that developed last week with Speaker of the United States House, Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan.

In this photo released by the Presidential Office of Taiwan, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, center right, walks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during a visit to the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, August 8. , 2022. The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines said Monday that relations between his country and Taiwan are based on eternal principles during his twelfth visit to the island. Taiwan Presidential Office / AP

Exercises will include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting US support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion, according to social media posts from the eastern leadership of China’s ruling Communist Party military wing, the Army popular liberation.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its leader, Xi Jinping, has focused on bringing the mainland under control, by force if necessary, of self-governing island democracy. The two sides parted ways in 1949 after a civil war, but Beijing views visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognition of its sovereignty.

Xi is seeking a third term as leader of the Communist Party later this year. His control over the armed forces and what he has defined as China’s core interests, “including Taiwan, territorial claims in the South China Sea and Japan’s historic adversary, are key to maintaining his nationalist credentials. .

The military said the drills, involving missile strikes, warplanes and ship movements crossing the center line of the Taiwan Strait dividing the sides, are a response to Pelosis’ visit.

China ignored calls to ease tensions, and there was no immediate indication when it would end what amounts to a blockade.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said China will firmly protect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely deter the United States from containing China with the Taiwan issue and would resolutely break the illusion of the Taiwanese authorities to count on the United States for independence.

Asked in Dover, Delaware, on Monday about China’s response to Pelosis’ visit, US President Joe Biden said: I’m not worried, but I’m worried they’re moving as much as they are. But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more than they do.

China’s slowing economic growth, which has reduced options among migrant workers as well as university graduates, has raised the specter of social unrest. The party maintained its power through total control of the press and social media, as well as the suppression of political opponents, independent lawyers and activists working on issues ranging from online freedom of expression to human rights. LGBQT.

China does not allow public opinion polls and popular opinion is difficult to judge. However, he generally leans in favor of the government and its efforts to restore China’s former dominant role in the region, which brings it into conflict with the United States and its allies, including Japan and Australia.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday it detected a total of 66 aircraft and 14 warships carrying out the naval and air drills. The island has responded by putting its military on high alert and deploying ships, planes and other means to monitor Chinese planes, ships and drones that are simulating attacks on the island of Taiwan and our ships in sea.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported that the Taiwanese military will conduct live-fire artillery drills in southern Pingtung County on Tuesday and Thursday in response to Chinese drills.

The drills will include snipers, combat vehicles, armored vehicles as well as attack helicopters, the report said, citing an unnamed source.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on the international community to support democratic Taiwan and stop any escalation of the regional security situation. The Group of Seven industrialized nations also criticized China’s actions, prompting Beijing to cancel a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi.

China has halted defense and climate talks with the United States and imposed sanctions on Pelosi in retaliation for his visit.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia over the weekend that Pelosis’ visit was peaceful and did not represent a change in US policy toward Taiwan. He accused China of using the trip as a pretext to increase provocative military activities in and around the Taiwan Strait.

The Biden administration and Pelosi say the United States remains committed to the one-China policy that extends formal diplomatic recognition to Beijing while allowing for strong informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

The United States, however, has criticized Beijing’s actions in the Taiwan Strait, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling them fundamentally irresponsible.

There is no need or reason for this escalation, said Jean-Pierre.

In Washington, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao said China had “no reason to be so furious” about Pelosi’s visit, which follows a long tradition of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan.

Well, you know, we’ve been living under threat from China for decades,” Hsiao told CBS News on Sunday. If you have a bullied child at school, you don’t say you won’t not in school You are trying to find a way to deal with the bully.

The risks are posed by Beijing,” Hsiao said.

During a visit to Myanmar, whose Chinese-backed military government has been accused of murdering its opponents, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington was taking the opportunity to boost its military deployment in the region, which which deserves great vigilance and a resolute boycott on the part of all. sides.”

China’s firm stance “aims to seriously safeguard cross-Strait peace and regional stability,” Wang said, as quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for an easing of tensions. Australia continues to call for restraint, Australia continues to call for de-escalation, and this is not something Australia alone is calling for, and the whole region is concerned about the current situation, the whole region calls for the restoration of stability, Wong told reporters in Canberra.

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim in Dover, Delaware, contributed to this report.