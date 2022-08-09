PML-N leader says Imran Khan’s PTI threats against institutions ‘doomed to failure’





A senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Uzma Bukhari, said on Sunday that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and the nation’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, and his associates should surrender. before the courts because their threats against the institutions were doomed to failure, Radio Pakistan reported. In Islamabad, she told the media that Imran Khan should be held responsible for misappropriating donation money.

Furthermore, the senior leader of the PML-N claimed, in reference to the ongoing investigation into the alleged foreign funding of the PTI, that Imran Khan had also cheated foreign Pakistanis “because he was caught red-handed “using the donation money to sow chaos and disorder in the country.

Bukhari pleaded with the government to act quickly against Khan

According to the ANI report, Bukhari noted, he must be ashamed of himself when his Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government accepted US aid, including 34 vehicle keys donated by the US Ambassador to Pakistan. other day.

On top of that, Bukhari pleaded with the government to act quickly. The PML-N leader even pointed out that despite unrelated attempts, Imran Khan had not presented evidence against Nawaz Sharif, party leader, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Imran Khan has been accused of ruining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

On Sunday, Imran Khan was accused of ruining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the national economy in exchange for foreign funding, by Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb. According to media reports, Aurangzeb accused Khan of ruining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in exchange for foreign funds which were used in the “conspiracy scheme” to destabilize democracy and the parliamentary system.

Aurangzeb, quoted by the Express Tribune, said: “A conspiracy project, started by Imran Khan, was carried out in the country through foreign funds received by his party during different periods, including 2008-13, 2013- 18 and 2018-22”. .

According to promises made to foreign donors, Imran Khan has also harmed the Pakistani economy by making young people jobless and is to blame for the current financial chaos, according to Aurangzeb. She claimed that PTI employees had to ask Imran Khan where the money should be used since “these were the milestones, delivery points and commitments that Imran made to his backers in exchange for foreign funding. “.

