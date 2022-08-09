FBI search of Trumps Mar-a-Lago home linked to classified material, sources say





MIAMI Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI had “raided” his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida and even hacked into his safe. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that the search was related to classified information Trump allegedly took. with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.

Trump also claimed in a written statement that the unprecedented search in American history was politically motivated, although he did not provide details.

These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, Trump said in a lengthy letter. e-mail published by his political committee Save America.

After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate, Trump said before lamenting: they even broke into my safe!

Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb, who said she was present for Monday’s search, told NBC News that Trump and his team cooperated with FBI and DOJ officials every step of the way, while adding that the office conducted an unannounced raid and seized paper.

A senior government official told NBC News that the FBI was in Mar-a-Largo for most of the day and confirmed that the search warrant was tied to the National Archives.

This year, Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that were improperly taken from the White House, the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, said in February.

In mid-January 2022, NARA arranged for the transportation from the Trump Mar-a-Lago property in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes containing presidential records, following discussions with representatives of President Trump in 2021, have said the National Archives in a statement. February 7.

That same month, the National Archives and Records Administration asked the Justice Department to examine whether Trump’s handling of White House records violated federal law, a story first reported by The Washington Post and confirmed by following by NBC News sources.

The New York Times reported for the first time on Monday that the FBI is focusing on National Archives documents.

Just hours before agents raided Trump’s residence, the FBI informed the Secret Service of the bureaus’ plans to execute the warrant, according to a Secret Service official. The Secret Service facilitated access to the property, the official said, but was not involved in any aspect. of research.

At Justice Department headquarters, a spokesperson declined to comment. An FBI Washington field office official also declined to comment, and an FBI Miami field office official also declined to comment.

A senior Florida law enforcement official confirmed there was “law enforcement activity” in Mar-a-Largo on Monday.

The White House said it was not notified.

We have not been notified of the reported action and refer you to the Justice Department for any further information, a White House official said.

Trump is not at Mar-a-Lago, his winter home. He often spends his summers at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The FBI’s search came days after Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC News that the most extensive investigation in Justice Department history not only examines the rioters who invaded the Capitol and physically attacked officers, but also whether anyone was criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another.

The search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate came just over six years after another FBI action over classified documents that set the stage for Trump’s Electoral College victory in 2016: the former director of the FBI, James Comeys, July 5, 2016, press conference on Trump’s Democratic rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Comey, who broke Justice Department protocol, said at the time that Clinton and his colleagues were grossly negligent in their handling of highly sensitive and highly classified information, even though he said the facts do not not warrant criminal charges.

Trump was a persistent critic of Clinton’s handling of classified documents, saying in 2016 it was the biggest political scandal since Watergate. It was Comey’s handling of the Clinton affair that served as justification for Trump’s decision to fire Comey. Trump eventually replaced Comey with Christopher Wray. He remains in office.

Republicans have rallied around their party’s de facto leader, who is eyeing another run for president.

The @FBIs Mar-a-Lago raid is incredibly concerning, especially given the history of Biden administrators going after parents and other political opponents. This is third world country stuff, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who leads the Senate’s GOP campaign arm, said on Twitter.

We need answers NOW, Scott added, summing up the mood of many Republicans. The FBI needs to explain what they were doing today and why.

Scotts’ reaction is an early sign of the violent political backlash the Justice Department is likely to face for investigating Trump, underscoring the many challenges that could arise from the potential prosecution of a former president who is both a likely candidate for the White House and the most influential figure in the GOP.

Trump is facing multiple investigations, including a criminal investigation in Georgia into allegations of election interference and a civil investigation in New York into whether he fraudulently represented his finances to the state. Trump was in the New York area on Monday as he prepared to give a deposition in the case.

But the biggest federal investigation swirling around Trump concerns his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, which resulted in his second impeachment and is the subject of a House committee examining the uprising.

Trump has not been charged in any of these investigations.

On how Monday’s law enforcement action could affect Trump’s political aspirations, a person close to Trump said: If he wasn’t running before, he’s running now.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, seemed to suggest that Trump could benefit from being an active candidate for president if he faced legal danger.

Marc Caputo reported from Miami; Ryan J. Reilly reported from Washington.

