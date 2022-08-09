Politics
Prime Minister Modi hails Venkaiah Naidu’s spirit and straight lines as Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Vice President
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MPs who cross party lines praised Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, recalling how he inspired them, regaled them with witty one-liners and promoted vernaculars while being strict in the House to ensure its proper functioning.
In farewell speeches to Naidu at Rajya Sabha as his tenure as Vice President and President of Rajya Sabha comes to an end on Wednesday, some of the lawmakers also wanted him to write an autobiography which they said would strengthen the country’s democracy.
Praising him for increasing productivity at Rajya Sabha, Modi said: “Your one-liners are also wit-liners and win-liners. There is nothing more to say after that. Your every word is heard, preferred, revered and never opposed.”
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge said they belong to different ideological streams and urged him to continue working for inclusion, protecting the Constitution and promoting the idea of unity in diversity.
Read also | Venkaiah Naidu stunt doubles that have captured hearts over the years
Quoting a verse as he resigned from his post, Kharge said: “If you seek, you may find one. But who can be like you? After you, maybe the atmosphere changes. After you , what is the guarantee that we can tolerate.” Naidu’s successor, Jagdeep Dhankar, a controversial former chief minister of West Bengal, will take over on August 11.
Naidu became emotional and his eyes bulged when Trinamool Congress Leader Derek O’Brien called him the loser of his mother, who was gored to death by a bull when he was one year old. In subtle references to controversial incidents, O’Brien hoped that Naidu would answer some questions in his autobiography in the future.
O’Brien wanted to know why he did not preside over the House when the government controversially passed the now repealed Farm Bills. He also reminded him of his September 2013 speech on rising fuel prices when he was an opposition MP.
Read also | Lok Sabha Chairman calls outgoing Vice Chairman Naidu
“One day you will give an answer…I remember another speech in March 2013 where you talked about wiretapping. We tried to raise Pegasus but we didn’t get the chance”, did he declare.
AAP’s Sanjay Singh said he wanted to apologize to him if he hurt him with his conduct in the House while raising people’s issues. “It’s nothing personal,” he said, adding in a lighter vein, “you shouldn’t stop inviting us to lunch and dinner.”
CPI(M)’s John Brittas said he was quick to say that Naidu is a “living example of the country’s great diversity”, despite the two belonging to different ideologies.
“I have a reason to say this at a time when the chorus is getting more and more strident about the standardization of behavior, culture, food, etc. You stand tall as a lamppost of the wealthy diversity that this country is and should be…in history as a president that this country has missed…I feel like you are leaving at a time when we need you more.” he declared.
While DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said that Naidu was a ‘lion’ in the House who could discipline everyone and urged him to write his memoirs, which will be your true contribution to the posterity of this country,” Sasmit recalled. BJD’s Patra, “on February 7, 2020 when I spoke to Odiya in Zero Hour for the first time and sent me a note saying ‘you spoke well’ to Odiya. For me, it’s a memory of a lifetime. This note from you to Odiya will stay with me all my life.”
