Rudy Giuliani’s grand jury appearance suspended due to dispute with Georgia prosecutors





With Rudy Giuliani days away from his scheduled appearance before an Atlanta grand jury on Tuesday, his attorney requested a last-minute delay by providing a doctor’s note stating that the 78-year-old was not licensed to fly in due to a recent invasive procedure.

The email response from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office was adamant.

We do not agree to change the date, a deputy wrote to Willis, adding: We will provide alternate transportation, including bus or train, if your client maintains they are unable to fly.

The dispute, which erupted on Monday amid contentious legal filings and back and forth over Giulianis’ travel schedule and plane ticket purchases, prompted a judge to delay Giulianis’ testimony on Tuesday and schedule a hearing with lawyers for each party.

It marked the latest sign of tension between prosecutors and potential witnesses in Williss’ burgeoning criminal investigation into alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies. Giuliani, Trump’s former attorney, had previously signaled through his legal team that he would invoke attorney-client privilege and likely decline to discuss his interactions with Trump.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Atlanta is expected to consider Sen. Lindsey O. Graham’s (RS.C.) request that he should not be compelled to testify before the same grand jury about his appeals to the Secretary of State for Georgias after the 2020 election.

Graham, a close Trump ally, argued that he made the calls in the normal course of his job as a senator and that those duties were constitutionally protected. Prosecutors argued in court papers that Graham’s unusual activity reflected the Trump campaigns’ own efforts to potentially disrupt Georgia’s election certification process.

This week’s legal maneuver comes as the Williss investigation has widened and become a legal threat to the former president and some of his most important allies.

What seems clear is that the Fulton County prosecutors’ office is closing in on the innermost circle of former presidents, said Georgia State University law professor Anthony Kreis. That alone suggests to me that the investigation is making significant progress.

Willis launched the investigation in the weeks following the Trump campaign and his allies called on Georgia officials seeking to overturn the election results. The case covers some of the issues examined by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection and the Justice Department investigation examining efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. But Willis, 50, has been at the forefront of prosecuting a criminal case publicly, in part because she is able to take advantage of state laws that legal experts say could make a faster and less cumbersome criminal prosecution than a federal case.

She subpoenaed more than three dozen individuals, including a group of Georgia Republicans whom she identified as targets of the criminal investigation for their role as alleged Trump voters.

Willis hasn’t ruled out calling Trump as a witness, telling an Atlanta TV station last week that we’re at least 60 days away from even having to make that kind of decision.

Willis declined through his office to respond to interview requests from The Washington Post.

Williss’s critics, including Trump, her allies and some people involved in the case, have accused her of conducting a politicized investigation designed to garner national attention while ignoring local issues, such as soaring crime rates. in Atlanta. The former president ridiculed her on his Truth Social platform as an ambitious young radical left-wing Democratic prosecutor from Georgia.

The judge presiding over the inquiry disqualified Willis last month from investigating one of Trump’s potential voters, Republican state senator Burt Jones, after Willis hosted a fundraiser for Trump’s opponent. Joness in an upcoming lieutenant governors race. The judge, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, called it What Are You Thinking? moment and says the optics are horrible.

By all indications, the investigation has been sprawling but intensely focused on whether Trump and his allies violated Georgian laws.

A Georgia Republican who appeared before the grand jury told the Post that prosecutors are looking to learn more about interactions between Trump’s lawyers and state-level Republicans on the ground. The witness spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Unlike a typical grand jury, the special panel is authorized for one year and will not be asked to vote on an indictment upon completion of its work. Instead, the 23-member, three-alternate special grand jury will deliver a report to Willis with recommendations on whether to press charges in the case. The report does not need to be made public and Willis is not obligated to respond to it within a specific time frame.

But prosecutors are trying to push back on requests to dismiss their subpoenas or delay testimony.

The postponement request last week by Giulianis’ attorney Robert Costello referred to a July proceeding in which Giuliani placed two stents in his coronary arteries.

Prosecutors said Monday they would insist that Giuliani appear in person, filing a legal brief claiming Giuliani had traveled outside of New York since his surgery and saying they had obtained documents showing he was paying cash for plane tickets for the end of July to Rome and Zurich.

Costello called the prosecutors’ allegations ridiculous, adding: First of all, Giuliani hasn’t flown anywhere since his surgery. He did not buy those tickets and never bought plane tickets with cash for any reason.”

Costello said he offered prosecutors the opportunity to discuss the situation directly with Giuliani’s doctor, but he said they did not.

Separately, a hearing on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May will focus on Graham’s claim that he should not be required to testify about his communication with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the days following followed the 2020 election. Raffensperger told the Post that Graham asked if the Secretary of State had the authority to discard all mail-in ballots in certain counties. He said Graham appeared to be asking him to falsely find a way to void legally cast ballots, an allegation Graham denied.

Grahams’ legal team, led by former Trump White House attorney Donald McGahn, says the senator is protected by constitutional protections that prohibit interference in the work of members of Congress.

Nothing would prevent a state or local official from investigating or intimidating under the guise of investigating senators or representatives with whom they disagree, Grahams’ attorneys said in their criminal record.

The phone calls Graham made to Raffenspergers’ office, according to his attorneys, were part of his official legislative duties to help inform his vote to certify President Biden’s election and draft election-related legislation.

Williss’ office said Graham asked Raffensperger and his team about re-examining some mail-in ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump, records show. judicial.

It is not clear if Graham will succeed.

May recently dismissed similar arguments from Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), a Trump ally who echoed false claims of widespread voter fraud in his failed bid for secretary of state. Hice is scheduled to appear before the grand jury on August 16.

It’s also unclear whether the Williss team will be successful in learning information from state Republicans who have run as Trump voters.

Willis examines whether these local Trump supporters were part of a scheme devised by Trump’s team to create lists of fake voters in Georgia and other battleground states, possibly to give the vice president Mike Pence a reason to declare the outcome of the election uncertain. when he was to preside over the Congressional counting of Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021.

Lawyers for 11 of Georgia Trump’s 16 potential voters argued their clients were following the law, saying they met as an emergency measure before a court ruled on a Georgia vote challenge.

They also complained in court filings about Willis sending letters identifying alleged Trump voters as targets of his criminal investigation. Lawyers described the target letters as a publicity stunt that wrongly converted [the Trump electors] from willingly cooperating witnesses willing to testify before the grand jury to persecuted targets of the grand jury.

As a result, the lawyers said, they had advised their clients to assert their right not to answer questions.

By contrast, an attorney representing two of Trump’s alleged voters in federal investigations, Robert N. Driscoll, said his clients cooperated with the House committee on Jan. 6 and were responding to Justice Department subpoenas.

Amy Gardner contributed to this report. Brown reported from Atlanta.

