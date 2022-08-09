Surprise: Donald Trump lied about his nasty little habit of clogging the toilet





Earlier this year, Donald Trump’s longtime obsession with toilets took a dark turn. We are, of course, talking about the revelation in New York Times reporter Maggie Habermans’ forthcoming book, via Axios, that while Trump was in office, the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging the toilet and believed that the president had pulled out pieces of paper. . Although this could have simply been proof that Trump wasn’t clean, or a good explanation for why he claimed it took 10 to 15 flushes to empty the toilet bowl, the news that the former president’s alleged clogging of West Wing restrooms with wads of paper had added significance, as it emerged just days after the Washington Post reported that not only did Trump flee to Mar-a -Lago with numerous boxes of classified government documents, but that he had regularly shredded presidential documents during his tenure. Some of them, apparently, were then transferred to the toilet bowl.

At the time, Trump insisted the story was fake and made up by a journalist in order to publicize a mostly fictional book. Later he called Haberman a maggot. And then, like basically everything that’s come out of his mouth in the past 72 years, evidence emerged that he was full of shit.

Yep, on Monday morning the world woke up to photos of two toilets allegedly clogged by the last president, published by Axios. (They were obtained by Haberman, who handed them over to the point of sale.) According to a source familiar with the matter, one of the photos is of the White House restroom, while the other is from a trip to the stranger. Haberman says his sources told him that Trump clogged the White House restroom with government documents on multiple occasions and on at least two foreign trips. (So ​​far, no foreign government has come forward to reveal that Trump abused his dressers during a state visit, though he may be trying to find the trickiest way to spread the word. ‘information.)

Responding to the photos, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowichtold Axios: You must be desperate enough to sell books if images of paper in a toilet bowl are part of your promotional plan. We know there are enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class, a media class that is ready to run with anything as long as it’s anti- Trump. Of course, this pushback would be more believable were it not for Trump’s distinctive handwriting clearly visible on the papers in question, evidently scrawled in his writing device, a black Sharpie of choice.

In February, the Post reported that former presidents’ habit of shredding documents intended for safekeeping and turning them over to the National Archives was so relentless that Trump’s team put protocols in place to try to ensure that he respected the law on the presidential archives. This process involved assistants from the Office of the Staff Secretary or the Oval Office Operations team [coming] behind Trump to retrieve the stacks of torn paper he left in his wake, then painstakingly piece the documents back together, using clear tape. A person familiar with the matter told the Post that National Archives staff were stunned at how many documents they had received from the Trump administration had been torn up, calling it groundbreaking. Illegal too!

