Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took most of Toshakhana’s articles for free





Islamabad, Aug 08 (PTI) During his tenure as Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan took most items donated by foreign Toshakhana dignitaries “for free”, Pakistan’s ruling alliance has alleged. According to a petition filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan in relation to the Toshakhana controversy, the ousted prime minister only paid for some of the items he took home, Geo TV reported on Sunday. The petition filed on behalf of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) claimed that the cricketer-turned-politician took away most of the Toshakhana items without payment as he allegedly did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed information in his statements. According to Pakistani law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the depository state or the Toshakhana.If the head of state wishes to keep the gift, he must pay an amount equal to its value, which is decided through an auction. These gifts either remain depo located in the Toshakhana or can be auctioned off and the money acquired through it must be deposited in the national treasury. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in April this year, shortly after the ousting of Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf, revealed that Khan in “breaking the law” sold Toshakhana gifts including diamond jewelry sets, bracelets and wristwatches worth Rs 140 million in Dubai. The Electoral Commission, issuing notice to Khan in connection with the dismissal, summoned him for a hearing on August 18. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha filed a separate reference against Khan with the ECP, seeking his disqualification as a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan for not having disclosed information regarding the gifts received from the Toshakhana in his declaration of assets. According to Pakistani media, Khan had earned 36 million rupees from the sale of three expensive watches donated by visiting dignitaries from friendly Gulf countries. During the Toshakana controversy earlier in April, Khan said they were his gifts, so it was his choice whether to keep them or not. « Mera Tohfa, Meri Marzi [my gift, my choice]”, he had said. PTI PY PYPY

