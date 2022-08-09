Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home : NPR





The entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and claimed agents broke into a safe. Terry Renna/AP .

Terry Renna/AP

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and opened his safe.

The FBI and Justice Department declined to comment, although Eric Trump said Monday night he was told the raid was related to the possible mishandling of government secrets the Justice Department is known about. to investigate after the National Archives recovered White House records from Mar-a-Lago.

“The purpose of the raid was, from what they said, because the National Archives wanted to corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession,” the former president’s son told Fox News. . “And my dad worked with them for months. In fact, the lawyer working on it was totally shocked. He said, ‘I have such an amazing relationship with these people and all of a sudden Suddenly, without notice, they send 20 cars and 30 agents?'”

The young Trump said he received a call about the execution of the raid on Monday morning and informed his father.

The search, which would have required a court order from a federal judge, signals that the former president is under greater scrutiny by federal investigators than previously known.

In a statement released by his Political Action Committee, Trump said Mar-a-Lago was “besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” the statement said.

Trump then blamed Democrats who don’t want him running for president in 2024 for the incident, and said the same people also want to stop Republicans winning in the midterm elections.

The research would likely require Department of Justice approval

Although there is no indication that prosecutors are close to indicting Trump, or that he will eventually be indicted, the search marks an important milestone. In order to obtain a warrant, investigators would have had to demonstrate to a judge that there were probable grounds to believe that a crime had been committed and that evidence of the crime was at Mar-a-Lago.

A search of a former president’s home would likely have to be approved at the highest levels of the Justice Department. A department spokeswoman declined to say whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had approved Mar-a-Lago’s search.

A White House official said he was not notified of the search and referred questions to the Justice Department.

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration said it recovered 15 boxes of White House records and other items from Trump’s Florida club, prompting a Justice Department investigation.

Trump’s announcement of the raid sparked a storm on the right, with Republicans accusing Democrats of weaponizing the federal bureaucracy.

“The Justice Department has reached an intolerable state of militarized politicization,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a statement. He promised to watch the department, should the Republicans win the House in November, and warned Garland, “save your paperwork and clean up your calendar.”

Trump’s 2024 plans could weigh on prosecutors

Monday’s action also comes as the Justice Department intensified its investigations into Trump’s attempts to nullify the 2020 presidential election, although there were no investigative reports on Trump him. -same.

As Trump teases another run for the White House, former federal prosecutor Brian Jacobs told NPR that another Trump bid could weigh on DOJ prosecutors but would have no bearing on potential investigations.

“I think Justice Department prosecutors all know that they are not allowed to choose the timing of investigative steps or criminal charges for the purpose of affecting an election,” Jacobs said.

Trump was not in Florida on Monday. While Mar-a-Lago is his official residence, it is a seasonal club and the former president spends the summer months mostly up north, often at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ. He was seen outside Trump Tower in New York on Monday evening.

NPR’s Carrie Johnson contributed reporting.

