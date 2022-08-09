Taiwan Strait tensions escalate in wake of President Pelosis visit to taiwan Last week. The Chinese military conducted a series of military exercises over the weekend, with 66 aircraft and 14 warships spotted around the island on Sunday, according to Taiwan Ministry of Defense.

Susan Shirk, a research professor at UC San Diego and president of the 21st Century China Center, described the political and social implications of President Pelosis’ visit.

It’s entirely possible that Xi Jinping used Pelosi’s visit to rally support for himself and to somehow create a new normal in which Chinese military planes and ships and other gray areas, even the coastguard vessels, will pressure Taiwan, Shirk said. Yahoo Finance Live.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expressed strong opposition to the Presidents’ visit. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Pelosis’s actions a violation of the one-China principle and asserted that there was no room for Taiwan independence. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China also imposed sanctions on Pelosi and members of his immediate family on Friday.

These measures precede President Xis unprecedented third term and the 20th CPC National Congress this November. According David Sacks, researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)Xi doesn’t want to risk appearing weak, which is why China is taking a tough stance on Pelosis’ visit.

It’s about demonstrating the capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army to blockade Taiwan, to compress Taiwan, until they accept, you know, potentially what they would like to see is until she agrees to reintegrate with the mainland, Shirk added.

Shirk warns that some multinational companies operating in Asia may experience economic backlash in the future.

Chinese consumers are much more nationalistic, so consumer-facing companies really have to make a choice here. If the Chinese market is important to them, they need to be sensitive to those political considerations and how they talk about Taiwan, Shirk said.

In this photo released by the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, reacts to Chen Chu, chairman of Control Yuan and chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, during a visit to a human rights museum in Taipei, Taiwan on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting with leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said said Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in a visiting delegation were showing they would not abandon their commitment to self-governing island. (Taiwan Foreign Ministry via AP)

Chocolate bar maker Mars Wrigley has released a apologies to china Friday for implying that Taiwan was a country. In addition, Chinese companies have distanced backing out of the Pelosi controversy for fear of reprisals from the Chinese government.

Shirk also noted that Pelosis’ visit has put Democrats in a difficult position ahead of the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election.

It was [a] very odd thing for a Democratic Speaker of the House to put a Democratic Speaker, President Biden, in an extraordinarily difficult position by deciding to go to Taiwan now. The president didn’t have full control over the presidents’ decisions, of course, and I think he was reluctant to try to coerce her because many other politicians would criticize the Biden administration for caving in to China. So it’s definitely not good for the Democratic outlook in the mid-term or in 2024.”

Biden and his party have an uphill battle ahead. Recent CBS News/YouGov polling data show Democrats losing control in the House, and potentially the Senate this fall. The presidents’ approval rating also dropped to 39.6%and a new one CNN poll reported that 75% of Democrats support nominating someone other than Biden for the 2024 presidential bid.

