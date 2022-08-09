Residential complex Rs 467 crore for PM with underground tunnel to PMO, Parliament





New Delhi: The Union Government has set the ball rolling for the construction of the Prime Ministers’ Residential Complex, one of the largest and most prominent features of the Central Vista redevelopment project in Blocks A and B on Dara Shikoh Road near South Block in Delhi, ThePrint has learned. The complex will rise in a total built-up area of ​​2,26,203 square feet and is estimated to cost Rs 467 crore. Of the total built-up area, the PM’s residence will be spread over an area of ​​36,328 square feet. In addition to the Prime Minister’s main residence on the ground and first floors, the complex to the south of the South Block will also contain the Prime Minister’s home office, an indoor sports facility, accommodation for support staff, a Special Protection Group (SPG) office and a Seva Sadan. among other structures for utilities, as well as a security office, ThePrint has learned. An important element of the complex will be an underground VIP tunnel accessible from the Prime Minister’s headquarters. It will directly connect the PM residence to the Executive Enclave, which will house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the new Parliament and the residence of the Vice-Presidents. According to senior government sources, the proposal to have an underground tunnel was made to help alleviate frequent bottlenecks in the Central Vista area due to restrictions and barricades during the travels of the Prime Minister and his surroundings. The Union Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, which is spearheading the Central Vista redevelopment project, has set September 2024 as the deadline for completing and handing over the PMs residential complex. Government sources told ThePrint that the proposal is expected to come before the Finance Ministry’s Expenditure and Finance Committee (EFC) soon for approval. All publicly funded programs and projects must be assessed and approved by EFC. The construction expenses of the complex will be covered by the budget grant from the Union Department of Housing. In the 2022-23 budget, Rs 70 crore has been allocated for the project. The Ministry of Housing has already obtained environmental clearance for the project, and further clearances are in progress. The tender for the construction of the complex is expected to be completed by December, the government sources said. The sources added that the location of the new PMs residence complex was chosen not only to bring it closer to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat, but also to better separate high-speed roads. general road safety. public movement. The sources further stated that the current residence of the PMs at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg is located approximately 3 km from the PMO. Any travel by the PM and his security entourage causes major disruption to city traffic in the Central Vista area and inconvenience to the public. The new location will separate the PM route and help avoid traffic disruptions, one of the sources said. Read also : From Lion Capital to Flag Code, Modi’s government changes the meaning of Indian symbols

What the Central Vista redevelopment entails The Central Vista revamp plan is one of the Narendra Modi government’s most ambitious projects, aiming to give Delhi’s power corridor a complete makeover. The project includes the construction of a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat housing all central government ministries and departments, as well as the Central Vista Avenue and Executive Enclave. Work is already underway to build a new parliament in the shape of a triangle, which should be ready by November, in time for the winter session. In addition, work has also started on the Joint Secretariat, which will have 10 new building blocks to accommodate government offices including those of Shastri, Nirman, Udyog, Krishi and Vayu Bhawans. The PMO will be located in the Executive Enclave near the South Block, and it is estimated to cost around Rs 1,200 crore. The National Security Council Secretariat and Cabinet Secretariat will also be housed in the Executive Enclave. The existing PMO in the south building will eventually be converted into a museum. (Editing by Tony Rai) Read also : Lawns, wider sidewalks, bridge over the canal: a new Central Vista avenue on Republic Day 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/india/governance/coming-soon-rs-467-crore-residence-complex-for-pm-with-underground-tunnel-to-pmo-parliament/1070409/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos