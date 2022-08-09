A top US general says Trump’s idea for a military parade is ‘what dictators do’





During his presidency, Trump wanted to hold a large military parade in the nation’s capital. After attending the July 14 celebration in France, he said he wanted a parade for July 4. A high-ranking general told him it was a decision made by dictators, according to an excerpt from a forthcoming book. Loading Something is loading.

The second-highest-ranking US general at the time told then-President Donald Trump that his idea for a big military parade in Washington, D.C., was ‘what dictators do’, according to a new book.

Trump, as previously reported, conceived the idea of ​​a military parade after attending a lavish July 14 celebration in Paris in 2017. He wanted to crown it with one of his own during the July 4 holiday. .

Senior US officials and generals were less keen on the idea, according to an excerpt from a forthcoming book by journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker that was published Monday by The New Yorker.

James Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary at the time, said he “would rather swallow acid,” and other officials said it would cost millions and damage roads.

During a meeting at the White House, when Trump broached his idea with Air Force Gen. Paul Selva, then the second-highest-ranking general as vice president of heads of state- Joint Major, Selva suggested the idea was reminiscent of something often seen in dictatorships.

According to the book, when Trump asked Selva what he thought of the parade, Selva said he grew up in Portugal, which “was a dictatorship and the parades were about showing people who had guns.”

“And in this country, we don’t do that,” Selva said. “It’s not who we are.”

Trump then asked Selva whether or not he liked the idea, to which he replied, “No.” He added: “That’s what dictators do.”

The United States has held military parades in Washington, DC, most recently in 1991 after the American victory in the Gulf War. After being pushed back over his plans, Trump held a “Salute to America” ​​event on July 4, 2019 that featured a military flyover and some static displays of military vehicles, but no tanks on the streets.

Throughout his time in the White House, Trump has often expressed admiration for dictators or authoritarians like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leaders who hold massive military parades every year. Political scientists specializing in authoritarianism have often said that Trump’s rhetoric and disrespect for democratic norms emboldened these leaders.

Fiona Hill, who served as the National Security Council’s top Russia expert during the Trump administration, said in comments to The Daily Beast last year that Trump had a bad case of “envying autocrats.”

“He was also very fond of kings and queens,” Hill added of Trump.

