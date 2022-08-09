Boris Johnson should revoke his resignation and continue as PM YOU VOTED | Politics | New





Senior Conservative Party officials have called for Boris Johnson to be reinstated as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister. Mr Johnson was forced to resign from his post on July 7 under pressure following the Chris Pincher scandal and a series of cabinet resignations rendering his position untenable.

Express.co.uk understands that constituency party chairmen at the National Convention have written to demand that Mr Johnson’s resignation be rejected. READ MORE: Tory REVOLUTION as Tories scramble to bring Boris back At least 10 are said to have written to Chairman Peter Booth asking for a motion to allow a ballot on Mr Johnson’s leadership. Lord Cruddas has spearheaded demands for a rule change to allow members to vote on whether Mr Johnson should continue to lead. His petition garnered 15,000 signatures from members calling for a vote to put Boris Johnson on the ballot. He received recognition from the Tory seat and Express.co.uk understands that while Tory leaders refuse to suspend the leadership election they admit they need to consider a rule change as the petition has over 10,000 signatures.

Many readers agreed that Mr Johnson should revoke his resignation and stay with one reader, username KatMoi writing: ‘I would accept Boris as Prime Minister again. Username DavidScho said: “Boris should never have been deported. He’s what the country needs right now. Let’s get him back before it’s too late. Username Docsyn said: “He has been given the mandate to govern, he must do his job and deliver on the promises he was elected to deliver.” While username toby1941 wrote: ‘Only a fool wouldn’t have Boris at the helm.’

Username LeeU said, “Johnson had his time and if he was allowed to stay, his antics would only get worse.” While the username Ghost48 said “not a cat in hell”. if Mr Johnosn were to stay, ‘he got it and ruined it’. And username theliecatcher said: “I want Johnson’s resignation revoked – so he can be fired instead.” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak are currently vying to become his successor. A Yougov poll last week showed 8% of members would still choose Mr Johnson over the two leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss. A new prime minister will be announced by the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady, on September 5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1652105/boris-johnson-resignation-bring-back-boris-prime-minister-poll-result-spt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos