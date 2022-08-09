Chinese expert blurts out reason behind Xi Jinping’s focus on Taiwan | World | New





Wang suggested that the reason Xi Jinping decided to hold military drills around Taiwan in the wake of US President Nancy Pelosi’s visit is that the Chinese government would take a big hit to its support base. He insisted that the historical tie linking Taiwan with mainland China, which still regards Taipei as an integral part of the country, would be called into question if there was no reaction to the expanding ties with Washington. Mr. Wang drew a connection between China and Ukraine in a bid to describe Beijing as an entity now struggling for its “territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

Mr. Wang told Times Radio: “The problem is that Taiwan has always been part of China. “No government can afford to lose an unavoidable part of Chinese territory. “The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine will be respected with such a violent war. “Why can’t China [do the same with Taiwan]?”

In light of his comments on Ukraine and China’s position on the war in Ukraine, Times Radio presenter Henry Bonsu pointed out: “The Chinese government has not supported Ukraine which is trying to defend its territorial integrity. “China supported Russia rather than Ukraine.” Mr. Wang replied, “No, no, no, the Chinese government has taken a very strong stance saying repeatedly that Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected. “China has actually supported and provided humanitarian aid and China could actually provide more humanitarian aid to Ukraine. READ MORE: Russian ruble now useless as Putin’s propaganda ripped

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1652295/China-Xi-Jinping-cannot-afford-Taiwan-military-drills-Ukraine-territorial-integrity-vn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos