Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges initiative of Ravindra Jadeja’s wife to open 101 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the initiative of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba to help underprivileged girls on the occasion of their daughter’s birthday. On June 8, the versatile star said his wife had opened 101 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts at Jamnagar post office to celebrate the 5th birthday of her daughter Kunwaribashree Nidhyanaba. Jadeja also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in his Twitter post.

Rivaba Jadeja was seen at the post office in Jamnagar and is working on her initiative for the welfare of underprivileged girls in the area. The couple deposited INR 11,000 into each of the 101 accounts. Earlier, Jadeja was also hailed for her efforts to help families in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi had praised Jadeja and his wife’s contribution to social welfare in a letter even then.

“It is heartwarming to learn of your gesture to open one hundred and one Sukanya Samriddhi accounts in the post office for 101 girls. The philanthropic initiative to make the initial deposit to each account to celebrate your daughter’s 5th birthday , Nidhyanaba, is admirable. May you continue to contribute to the greater good of society. Such voluntary efforts will generate a positive message within society and inspire everyone,” the letter read.

Ravindra Jadeja is part of the 2022 Asian Cup squad

Meanwhile, the versatile 33-year-old had poor outings with bat and ball with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He gave up his captaincy mid-season after CSK’s poor form. He returned to form and smashed a hundred in the Edgbaston Test last month but won just one wicket in a total of five England tour matches.

Jadeja only featured in two games in the recently won T20I series against West Indies, where he scored 43 runs and won two wickets. Jadeja is part of The 15-member Indian team for the upcoming 2022 Asian Cup tournament and will be eager to perform ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in October-November.