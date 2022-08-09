Donald Trump Says FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago Property – The Hollywood Reporter





Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents carried out an unannounced raid on Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, on Monday.

“These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said Monday night. via a post on Truth Social and widely shared with the media. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.

The raid comes as the Justice Department reportedly steps up its investigation into Trump’s alleged role in the interference in the 2020 election and the resulting insurgency on January 6. It also comes hours after Politico reported that John Rowley, a former federal prosecutor with the law firm JPRowley Law PLLC, was working with Trump on issues related to the DOJ’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump did not specify the reason for the raid in his message, but he blamed “radical left Democrats” who oppose his announced 2024 presidential bid. The New York Times reports that the FBI raid appeared focus on the classifieds material that Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Trump was not in Florida at the time of the raid.

“This is prosecutorial misconduct, the militarization of the justice system, and an attack by hard-left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and will also do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections. Such an onslaught can only take place in broken Third World countries,” he posted. “Unfortunately, America has now become the one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before. They even broke into my safe! What’s the difference between this and Watergate, where agents broke into the Democratic National Committee? Here, in reverse, the Democrats stormed into the home of the 45th President of the United States.

In his lengthy statement, Trump again called out his former Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, referring to her emails, a common tactic he used during his 2016 presidential campaign. “Absolutely nothing happened. past to hold her accountable,” he said. “I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our country like we’ve never seen before.”

He continued, “The lawlessness, political persecution and witch hunts must be exposed and stopped.”

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted the DOJ and FBI and will update accordingly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/trump-fbi-raid-mar-a-lago-doj-1235195125/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

