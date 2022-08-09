‘This one will always be special’: PM Narendra Modi on women’s cricket team winning silver at CWG





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated India’s women’s cricket team for winning a silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said cricket and India are inseparable and this victory will always be special. India had lost the gold medal to Australia by 9 points on Sunday in Edgbaston, Birmingham. “Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they won the prestigious silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be best wishes to all team members for a bright future.” tweeted PM Modi. Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and won the prestigious silver medal. Being the very first CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022 Australia captain Meg Lanning opted to strike first and posted 161/8 due to Mooney’s 61-point shot. For India, Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana returned with two wickets each. In the pursuit of 162, India were in charge with Harmanpre and Kaurand Jemimah Rodrigues in fine form. However, the team collapsed from 118/2 to 152, and in the end Australia picked up a victory. For India skipper Harmanpreet had the best score with a shot of 65. Promoted Earlier on Sunday, New Zealand won the bronze medal in women’s cricket after beating England. After winning the silver, Harmanpreet spoke to NDTV and said, “Yes, it’s definitely a great moment for all of us. The first time we were playing and the way we played this tournament, it’s was awesome to watch. We were close to gold, but again, we made the same mistakes we made in the big tournaments. You know, we have to keep working hard on the order hitters. lower. I’m sure we’ll do well in the upcoming tournaments. I think that silver medal means a lot, it will definitely motivate the young girls at home,” said Harmanpreet. Topics discussed in this article

