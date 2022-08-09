Boris Johnson rejects emergency budget demands amid cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has rejected calls for action on the cost of living crisis, refusing calls for an emergency budget, regular Cobra meetings and a recall of Parliament.

Gordon Brown has warned that children will be forced to go to school poorly dressed and undernourished if the government does not act now to help people weather the inflation crisis.

But No 10 rejected former Labor prime ministers’ request for Cobra crisis meetings on the economy, insisting it was up to a future prime minister to decide if or what action is needed.

When asked if the prime minister could sit down with Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to discuss emergency measures, his official replied: ‘It is not expected to happen. produce.

Grilled further if Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was working on plans to help the next prime minister prepare, he replied: I am not aware of the chancellor doing any specific work.

Labor attacked the Conservative zombie government as Johnson returned to work after the holidays on Monday. The Guardian PM and his wife reportedly benefited from the soothing energies of a wicked Slovenian mountaineer last week.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves MP said: People are worried about how they will pay their bills and get their weekly groceries, and all the Tory Prime Minister does is shrug his shoulders.

She added: An economic crisis like this requires strong leadership and urgent action, but instead we have a Conservative Party that has lost control and is stuck with two continuity candidates who can only offer the same thing.

During the Prime Minister’s absence, the Bank of England was forecasting inflation of 13%, while analysts said average household energy bills could hit around 3,600 this autumn.

Mr Brown said Cobra, the government’s emergency disaster committee, should now be in permanent session to deal with the next fuel and power crisis.

A month away from choosing Johnson’s successor at No 10, Mr Brown also said Parliament should be recalled so MPs can discuss what steps ministers should take to help struggling families.

But the prime minister’s official spokesman said there were no plans to recall parliament, or an emergency budget to ease cost-of-living pressures.

The spokesperson added: You will understand that by convention, it is not up to this Prime Minister to make major budgetary interventions during this period. It would be for a future prime minister.

Asked about Browns’ call for Cobra meetings to consider further action, spokesperson No 10 said: It’s clear that these global pressures mean tough times for the public. The government has recognized that the end of the year will present wider challenges with things like changes to the (energy) price cap.

The official added: That is why, at the beginning of the summer, we put in place a number of measures to help the public. Clearly some of the global pressures have increased since this was announced. By convention, it is not up to this Prime Minister to make major budgetary interventions during this period.

Mr Brown said around 35 million people were now at risk of energy poverty in October. As millions stand on the edge of a financial precipice, we are calling for urgent action to cover the cost of another hike of more than 1,000 fuel bills, he wrote in the Daily recording.

Attacking the vacuum at the top of government, the ex-Labour leader also told Good Morning Britain: There has to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re sleeping behind the wheel, there’s no one behind the wheel at the moment.

Meanwhile, Sunak seized on Truss’ rejection of cost-of-living aid, arguing that his promise of immediate tax cuts won’t hit the sides of low-income families.

Truss pledged to immediately remove green levies from the bill and reverse the National Insurance hike. But the Sunak campaign says the NI cut would only be worth 59 for those on the national living wage.

Liz’s plan to deal with this is to hit big business and the wealthy hard, leaving those who need help the most out in the cold, the former chancellor wrote in The Sun.

Truss backer Brandon Lewis, the former Northern Ireland secretary, admitted that his promised tax cuts alone would not completely solve the spiraling cost of living.

Although he insisted Truss would look at other things she could do to help, Mr Lewis repeatedly declined to say whether those things would include cost-of-living payments.

When asked nine times if the would-be prime minister would consider additional child support, the former minister said: it would be prejudging a budget we haven’t had yet.