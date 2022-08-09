



On Monday August 8, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command announced that it would stage joint anti-submarine and sea assault operations at an unspecified location near Taiwan. The announcement came a day after the Chinese military conducted a 72-hour exercise near Taiwan, simulating a blockade, in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi . The exercises indicate that Beijing is seeking to normalize its military presence near Taiwan. According to reports, China has sent “at least 11 missiles into the seas north, south and east of Taiwan, and it has deployed warships and fighter jets to invade the island.” Taiwan is an island located 80 miles off the coast of China. It is inhabited by 23 million people. It has long been a source of tension between Beijing and Washington. Taiwan is a democratically governed island, but Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has pledged to take it back. Pelosi’s visit marked the most high-profile visit by a US official to the island since 1997. In 1997, then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan. After Pelosi’s flight hit the tarmac in Taiwan, a . They claimed it jeopardized regional stability and undermined the United States’ commitment to the one-China policy. The United States maintains that it does not support Taiwan independence and remains committed to the one-China policy. Washington politics vis à vis Taiwan is a country of strategic ambiguity. The military exercises are a show of force intended to punish and intimidate Taiwan. “Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader for generations, has made it clearer than any of his predecessors that he and a key to what he calls China’s ‘national rejuvenation’ as as a modern, unified superpower,” reads a report by the New York Times. Taiwan played a crucial role in Xi’s early political career. In 1996, when tensions erupted in the Taiwan Strait, Xi rose to the post of senior political official of the PLA’s reserve anti-aircraft division in Fujian province. Xi presented himself as the defender of China’s honor and played a leading role in nationalizing Chinese society. The exercises are also a tool to appease his domestic audience who feel let down by “what”. Beijing has steadily increased pressure on Taiwan even before Pelosi’s visit. In June, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said China had “jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait” and that it could not be considered an international waterway. Taiwan was never part of the People’s Republic of China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swarajyamag.com/world/china-intensifies-military-drills-around-taiwan

