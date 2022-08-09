‘Cricket and India are inseparable’: PM Modi praises CWG medalists

PM Modi has praised the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) medalists in all sports, from badminton to cricket. On cricket’s first-ever CWG medal, he tweeted, cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket throughout the CWG and won the prestigious silver medal.

He further added the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special.

Cricket and India are inseparable. Our women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and won the prestigious silver medal. Being the very first CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/jTeJb9I9XB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

The Indian women’s cricket team had beaten the England team by 4 runs in the CWG women’s cricket semi-finals, but lost to the Australian team by 9 runs to win the silver medal.

On the unlikely pair of Sreeja Akula and Sharath Kamal winning the gold medal in the table tennis mixed doubles match.

PM tweeted, “Playing and winning together has its own joys @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula showed superb teamwork and won the coveted gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I praise their courage and their tenacity. Sharath reaching the final of every CWG event he’s been to is exceptional.”

Playing and winning together has its own joys. @sharathkamal1 and Sreeja Akula showed superb teamwork and won the coveted gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event. I salute their courage and tenacity. Sharath reaching the final of any CWG event he’s been to is exceptional. pic.twitter.com/giVYDsUCQ4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

The PM also congratulated commuter Kidambi Srikanth for winning the bronze medal in the men’s badminton match beating Singaporean Jia Heng Teh. He called him “one of the pillars of Indian badminton”.

One of the pillars of Indian badminton, @srikidambi wins a bronze medal in his individual CWG match. This is his fourth CWG medal showing his talent and consistency. Congratulations to him. May he continue to inspire budding athletes and make India even prouder. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vFOl2RbP2M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

PM shared a witty interaction he had with Treesa Jolly who along with Gayatri Gopichand won the bronze medal in the women’s doubles badminton match.

In the interaction, PM asks Tressa about her bond with her doubles partner and friend Gayatri Gopichand and how could she celebrate after winning a medal at CWG. Treesa can be heard saying that she will definitely celebrate after winning a medal, but she doesn’t know how will she celebrate.

Proud of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand for winning the bronze medal in badminton doubles. Before leaving for the CWG, Treesa told me about her friendship with Gayatri but she wasn’t sure how she would celebrate if she won a medal. I hope she has made her plans now. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Eobar3Gkcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

He also congratulated boxer Sagar Ahlawat for winning the silver medal for India in the men’s 92kg final.

Well fought by Sagar Ahlawat! Congratulations to him for winning a silver medal at the CWG in boxing. He is one of the Indian powerhouses in the game and his success will inspire the younger generation of boxers. May he continue to make India proud in times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/npMIWAloEP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Sagar had lost to England’s Delicious Orie in the final of the men’s 92kg event to secure a silver medal.

