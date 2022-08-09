Politics
Boris Johnson will not intervene in the cost of living crisis because it is “for the future Prime Minister” | Politics News
Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to intervene in the cost of living crisis after he said any new measures would be up to the next prime minister.
Downing Street is under fire after rejecting calls from former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown to call an emergency COBRA meeting to deal with spiraling energy bills.
Mr Brown said people will be cold and hungry this winter if urgent action is not taken now, telling Sky News he saw poverty in his hometown of Fife’that I never expected to see again in my lifetime“.
He called on Mr Johnson to meet his two potential successors and work out a package of financial measures before energy bills soar in October.
Politics Hub: Brown slams ‘vacuum’ at heart of government
But the Prime Minister’s spokesman said that while the government recognizes the challenges faced by struggling households, “by convention it is not for this Prime Minister to make major budgetary interventions during this period. This will be to a future Prime Minister”.
Cabinet Minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC the Prime Minister was “not sitting idly by” and was “very knowledgeable about what will happen this winter”.
He said Mr Johnson had ‘just called’ him during his interview.
Mr Johnson’s spokesman also defended Mr Johnson for To go on holiday as the Bank of England warned of a looming recession, saying the public understands it is ‘not unusual for ministers to be absent over holidays’.
The prime minister spoke to local media in Slovenia, where he is on honeymoon, on Sunday and thanked the country for a “wonderful” time, but said nothing about the cost of living crisis, nor on British politics.
Labor said people were ‘worried’ about rising bills and food prices, but ‘all this Tory Prime Minister does is shrug his shoulders’.
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “An economic crisis like this requires strong leadership and urgent action – but instead we have a Conservative party that has lost control and is stuck with two continuity candidates who can only offer the same.”
Mr Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have been criticized for disappearing amid gloomy forecasts that the UK was heading for the worst financial crisis since the 2008 crash, with interest rates hitting their highest level in 27 years old.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Mr Johnson – who is now back at No 10 after his vacation in Slovenia – spoke to Mr Zahawi during his break to discuss the measures to come this year.
However, he said there would be no further financial support during Mr Johnson’s term as he ruled out a meeting with the two leadership candidates.
“Ending the August Power Vacuum”
The statement was met with a flurry of challenges from MPs and business leaders on Monday afternoon.
The CBI, which represents thousands of UK businesses, urged the Prime Minister to ‘end the August power vacuum’ by bringing the two leadership candidates together to agree a way forward.
Group chief executive Tony Danker said: “The economic situation facing people and businesses requires everyone to be at the pumps this summer. We simply cannot afford a summer of government inactivity. as the leadership race unfolds, followed by a slow start for a new prime minister and a new cabinet.”
Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is calling for a meeting between the heads of the devolved administrations to be brought forward from September to this week.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, she said: “The situation is rapidly deteriorating and many people across the UK simply cannot afford to wait until September for further action to be taken.”
What help did Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak promise?
Ms Truss has pledged to reverse the National Insurance tax hike immediately if she becomes prime minister, while Mr Sunak has pledged a reduction in VAT on energy bills.
Calls for an emergency Universal Credit increase
Prime Minister and Chancellor ‘completely on top’ of economy despite vacation
Truss and Sunak face calls for daily COBRA meetings
The pair have gotten into heated clashes over their competing plans – but critics say none of their commitments go far enough and new measures must be agreed now to end a winter crisis.
A report commissioned by Mr Brown revealed families are up to £1,600 a year worse off due to rising prices – even after taking government assistance into account.
The ex-Prime Minister has put forward his own proposals to tackle the cost of living crisis, including changing the windfall tax to get more money from oil and gas companies, capping utility bills energy and reforming the delivery system.
Energy bills are set to rise again in October, with experts warning they could reach up to £4,000 by January,
