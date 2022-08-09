Xi Jinping expresses solidarity with Cuba amid fierce fires in Matanza

In a letter, the president expressed his deep condolences on behalf of his government and the Chinese people to the family members of the dead, missing and injured at the event.

He also ratified Beijing’s willingness to help Cuba in the face of this tragedy.

Besides Xi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told Prensa Latina on Monday that China will send humanitarian aid to Cuba through its Red Cross Society.

He said the two countries are good friends and brothers, expressing his solidarity with the people and government of the island.

Similarly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying spoke in similar terms about the incident and described it as painful.

In this way, China joins other countries in the world, personalities and organizations who have shown their support in the face of an event that has once again shocked the entire people of the Caribbean nation.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon when, during a thunderstorm, lightning struck one of the gigantic crude oil tanks and ignited fire in the base of the supertanker in the industrial zone of Matanzas. The situation is increasingly complex and to date, at least one dead, 125 injured and 16 firefighters are reported missing, as well as thousands of people evacuated.

Authorities have requested international assistance and have already received teams of specialists from Mexico and Venezuela, while Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile have also offered to help fight the blaze.

