Boris Johnson rules out cost of living intervention





Boris Johnson is due to step down in September, when Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be sworn in as the next Conservative party leader and prime minister.

The Tory leader is due to step down in September, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak vying to become the Tory Party’s next leader. Register to our NationalWorld Today newsletter However, as the leadership race continues, the country continues its descent into one of the worst cost of living crises in decades. Despite this, work to mitigate rising food and energy prices has stalled as Parliament is currently in summer recess, and Mr Johnson has now confirmed that no action will be taken until a new Prime Minister is chosen by members of the Conservative Party. It comes as UK leaders pressure the government to step in and recall MPs to deal with the issue. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:72.3684%"/> Boris Johnson will not intervene before stepping down as prime minister as the UK’s cost of living crisis deepens. (Credit: Getty Images) What did Boris Johnson say about the cost of living? A Downing Street official has confirmed that no new tax measures will be introduced until the Prime Minister leaves office in early September. However, the spokesman also confirmed that Mr Johnson would speak with Chancellor Nadhmi Zahawi before leaving office to prioritize cost of living policy for later in the year. Both Mr Johnson and Mr Zahawi are said to be currently on vacation during the recess. The spokesman said: The government has recognized that the end of the year will present wider challenges with things like changes to the (energy) price cap. This is why, at the beginning of the summer, we implemented several measures to help the population. Obviously some of the global pressures have increased since this was announced. By convention, it is not up to this Prime Minister to make major budgetary interventions during this period. It will be for a future prime minister. What was the reaction? Business leaders and opposition politicians have urged Mr Johnson to take action on the cost of living now, before the Ofgem energy price cap is raised again in October. Writing in the Daily Record, former Labor MP and Prime Minister Gordon Brown said an urgent COBRA meeting was essential immediately, adding: The current facts are grim: four out of five pensioners, four out of five single parents and four out of five large families face energy poverty when their energy bills represent more than 10% of their weekly income. Around 35 million people in 13.5 million households are at risk of energy poverty in October, an unprecedented 49.6% of the UK. His comments were echoed by Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Strugeon, who wrote to Mr Johnson asking him to meet with UK leaders as soon as possible. In her letter, she writes: You suggest that a first meeting of the Council of Heads of Government take place in September. However, as I’m sure you must recognise, the situation is rapidly deteriorating and many people across the UK simply cannot afford to wait until September for further action to be taken. Read more I am therefore writing to request an emergency meeting of the Council of Heads of Government and to propose that we, as leaders of our respective governments, meet as soon as possible this week to discuss and agree on urgent measures to help those in need most now, and also formulate an action plan for the coming fall and winter. The Liberal Democrats have called for a planned energy price cap increase in October to be reversed, with leader Sir Ed Davey saying: This is an emergency, and the government must step in now to save 1,400 families and pensioners by canceling the planned increase in energy bills. this October. Tony Danker, chief executive of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), joined the calls for action. He said: The economic situation that people and businesses are facing requires everyone to be at the pumps this summer. We simply cannot afford a summer of government inactivity while the leadership race unfolds, followed by the slow departure of a new prime minister and a new cabinet. The Prime Minister and Chancellor are expected to take the next few weeks to come to grips with the emerging crisis and the planning needed to deal with it. This will also give their successor, whoever it is, the best chance to get out of the blocks quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nationalworld.com/news/politics/boris-johnson-former-prime-minister-cost-of-living-crisis-intervention-3798258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos