Where is Boris Johnson on vacation? Slovenia honeymoon location revealed as Britons suffer from cost of living

BORIS Johnson has boasted of the ‘peace and quiet’ of his luxury honeymoon spot as Britons suffer the impact of the cost of living crisis.

The acting prime minister tanned in Slovenia at the five-star eco-hotel Vila Planinka, which offers rooms without electronic devices and Wi-Fi only available on request.

Room prices range from 242 to 541 per night for a luxury corner apartment with a terrace to enjoy idyllic nature views. READ MORE:Boris Johnson said to recall Commons to deal with spiraling cost of living crisis Speaking outside his hotel on Sunday, Johnson said: We’ve climbed every mountain available, we’ve jumped in lakes, we’ve been cycling. We saw incredible things, huge caves and salamanders!” According to The Times, the owners of the luxury villa described the outgoing Prime Minister as “one of the nicest guests we have had”. Johnson, who remains prime minister until September 5, when the new Tory leader will be announced, has been widely criticized for the timing of the party which saw him absent as huge announcements were made on the state of the UK economy. Last week the Bank of England voted to raise interest rates to their highest level since 2008 as experts warned of a long period of recession. His absence was criticized by the SNP, which demanded that Johnson come out of hiding and recall parliament from Westminster to take action that will tackle the growing cost of living crisis. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown also jumped into the debate, warning he is seeing levels of poverty he “didn’t expect to see again”. The former Labor leader said charities in his hometown of Fife are stocking up on quilts, sleeping bags, hot water bottles and blankets “because they know people can’t afford to heat their homes anymore”. Last month, Johnson opted to remain caretaker prime minister until a new Tory leader is elected in September after stepping down following a myriad of scandals. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are currently battling to take the reins, and neither candidate has been shy about promoting their Thatcherite vision of Britain. Truss has promised immediate tax cuts and an immediate reversal of the National Insurance hike if she becomes the next prime minister, which Sunak says will fuel inflation, which the BoE says is heading for 13% by the end of the year.

