Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies call Partygate Commons investigation ‘stitch’
Of them Boris Johnson’s allies have launched an attack on an inquiry that could see him kicked out of the House of Commons.
While the prime minister is due to make way for Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss in a few weeks, he still faces an investigation into whether he misled parliament.
The investigation dates back to assurances he gave to Parliament that all rules were being followed in Downing Street during the lockdown.
If he is found guilty of breaking the rules and suspended, voters in his London constituency could call a by-election and oust him from parliament altogether.
Mr Johnson, who was fined by the Met Police for his own conduct at the height of the pandemic, has always denied deliberately misleading MPs but admits inadvertently giving an account which turned out to be false.
Under his leadership, Downing Street has become the rule-breaking capital of the country, with dozens of fixed fines issued to senior and junior staff.
As the Commons Privileges Committee is set to continue its work when Parliament returns in September, the Prime Minister’s supporters have sought to discredit it before it even begins.
Nadine Dorries, who Mr Johnson has handed the post of culture secretary, wrote on Twitter: If this witch hunt continues, it will be the most egregious abuse of power seen in Westminster.
This will cast serious doubt not only on the reputation of individual MPs serving on the committee, but on the processes of Parliament and of democracy itself.
Unelected peer Zac Goldsmith, who was handed a lifetime seat in the House of Lords and a ministerial post by Mr Johnson, also claimed the inquiry was clearly rigged.
He said: This is a jury of highly partisan, vengeful and vindictive MPs, almost all of whom have previously publicly violently attacked the person they are trying. This is an obscene abuse of power.
The majority of MPs on the seven-member panel are Conservative MPs. Labor MP Chris Bryant, a vocal critic of Mr Johnson, stepped down to deflect allegations of political bias.
The two ministers made the comments while sharing a Mail on Sunday article containing quotes from an anonymous Prime Minister supporter calling the investigation a sting.
He spoke out against the scope of the inquiry, saying it had been changed to cover any unwitting misleading of Parliament after the Prime Minister’s admission that he had done so inadvertently.
A spokesperson for the Privileges Committee denied this, saying: There have been no changes to the rules or terms of reference.
The initial report released by the committee deals with the process. The contempt brief was prepared by a Principal Clerk of the House of Commons. All clerks are strictly politically impartial.
They added that the investigation will seek to determine whether the House was misled, whether this amounted to contempt and, if so, how serious that contempt was.
If found to have lied to Parliament, Mr Johnson could face a suspension from the Commons for 10 or more sitting days and a recall petition which, if signed by 10% of his constituents , would trigger a by-election.
MPs on the committee intend to call Mr Johnson to give oral evidence in public in the fall, under oath.
The Prime Minister was also ordered to hand them a cache of documents.
