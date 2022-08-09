Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie spent a few days in Slovenia last week. The couple were on a late mini honeymoon and were staying at the Vila Planinka in Jezersko. The ko-resort is a flagship property in the region, with just 23 rooms and an uncompromising claim to sustainability and regionality. The Slovenian municipality of Jezersko, 900 meters above sea level, can be reached in just under 15 minutes by car from Carinthia via the Seebergsattel.

Boris and Carrie Johnson stayed at the romantic boutique hotel Vila Planinka © KK/VilaPlaninka

Besuch and Postojna

Shortly before his departure on Wednesday evening, Johnson appeared before the Slovenian press and thanked the journalists present for allowing him and his wife to enjoy their short honeymoon undisturbed. “The last few days have been really wonderful. We have climbed mountains, jumped into lakes and cycled. We have seen incredible things, in Postojnska Jama, that’s what the caves are called, I think we saw an olm, the caves are definitely worth a visit,” the British politician enthused in front of Slovenian media television cameras.

love in the name

At the end, Johnson thanked the whole country, because Slovenia is truly and truly “the only country that has love (sLOVEnija) in its name.” He then returned to his honeymoon suite in Vila Planinka without answering any more questions from journalists. Hours later, the couple began their journey back to London, where, given the political and economic crisis the country is going through, there was little understanding for the still-incumbent Prime Minister’s short trip.

Comparison with Nessie

Quite different with the inhabitants of Jezersko, who were enthusiastic about the country’s distinguished guest, even though almost none of the approximately 640 inhabitants could see the holidaymaker. The Slovenian news portal 24ur.com one local resident quipped, “It’s probably a bit like Nessie in Scotland. Everyone knows the monster is there, but no one has ever seen it.”