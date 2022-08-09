Inauguration of RSUD Soedarso Pontianak, Jokowi: do not go abroad for treatment





Jokowi asks residents of Pontianak to seek treatment in the country REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, PONTIANAK—President Joko Widodo asking people not to go abroad for treatment because the government has prepared modern hospitals in the regions. “I am very sad to hear that there are people in our country who are sick and seeking treatment abroad and for West Kalimantan, there are still many who seek treatment in neighboring countries. From today do not travel abroad for medical treatment as West Kalimantan already has modern hospitals that can serve the community.” Jokowi at the inauguration of the Soedarso Pontianak Regional Hospital, Tuesday (8/9/2022). Jokowi said the central and regional governments worked together to construct the Soedarso Hospital building, which was equipped with modern equipment. “Earlier, I checked all the conditions of the rooms in this new building. Soedarso Hospital building was built using West Kalimantan regional budget since 2019, it has two towers with six floors each. We have prepared medical equipment in the building at a cost of over Rs 200 billion,” he said. The President added that the Soedarso Hospital building with two towers has 277 beds and 14 operating rooms. In addition, the new hospital building is also equipped with intensive care wards, NICU, PICU and ICCU.The construction of the new building of Soedarso Hospital was the idea of ​​Governor of West Kalimantan, Sutarmidji, who wanted West Kalimantan has one more representative hospital. This development of the health sector is also part of efforts to increase the Human Development Index (HDI). “I also strongly support the policy of the West Kalimantan Provincial Government which will implement classless operation of the hospital, so that everyone will receive the same quality services. Hopefully this hospital will bring great benefits to the people of West Kalimantan, as they no longer seek treatment abroad,” he told Jokowi. source: Between

