Erdogan reiterates that he will not support Finland and Sweden’s NATO bid until they ‘keep their word’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership would not be supported by Ankara unless the two nations honor their commitments to fight terrorism. Speaking at a meeting with Turkish ambassadors to foreign countries, Erdogan said Turkey had a “clear and firm position” regarding Sweden and Finland. He claimed that the countries where members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party [PKK] “Wandering the streets freely is detrimental to the values of the alliance”, CASS reported.
Erdogan stressed that Turkey would not support Finland and Sweden joining the military alliance until the two Nordic countries “keep their word”. to address Turkey’s legitimate security concerns, which paved the way for the Nordic countries to join NATO at the Madrid summit in June.
Sweden, Finland and Turkey sign trilateral memorandum
The memorandum was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde of Sweden in the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Stoltenberg hailed the signing of the trilateral memorandum and called Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership “good” for the Nordic countries, for NATO and for European security. Earlier, Turkey opposed Sweden and Finland’s NATO bid and accused Helsinki and Stockholm of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Ankara considers a “terrorist organization”.
Turkey, Sweden and Finland will meet in August: Turkish FM
Earlier on July 21, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkish, Finnish and Swedish officials will hold a meeting in August to analyze progress in meeting Turkey’s counterterrorism demands, TRT World reported quoting TRT HaberCavusoglu said the meeting will be the first meeting of the follow-up committee which was established under an agreement signed in July. He further stated that Turkey would not support Sweden and Finland’s NATO candidacy if they failed to keep their promises. According to the trilateral agreement, Sweden and Finland will not support the PKK and its affiliates and will consider them terrorist organizations. The two Nordic countries will put an end to the activities of the PKK and all terrorist organizations and their affiliates. In addition, Sweden and Finland should work to extradite suspected terrorists to Turkey.
