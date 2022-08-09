Use help for productive needs





President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo handed over the Working Capital Assistance (BMK) and Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) cooking oil to the participants of the Family Hope Program (PKH) at Sungai Duri market in Bengkayang regency in West Kalimantan province on Tuesday August 9, 2022. During the attendance, the President advised the audience to take advantage of the BMK Rp 1.2 million which was donated as additional working capital or business capital. Aid, the president said, can also be used to meet productive needs. Don’t, don’t buy it cellphone, if it can be used for additional working capital, business capital. Otherwise, use it for productive needs, don’t use it to buy credit, the president ordered. Meanwhile, for the direct cash aid, the president suggested the aid be used to purchase basic necessities. These ladies, yes the Rp. 300 thousand, please buy some necessities and cooking oil, yes the name is for welfare, he continued. On the occasion, the president also said that the government would recalculate the state budget (APBN) to provide assistance to the PKH. Later, if the APBN has more money, we will add it later, God willing, we will add it, he added. Besides handing over BMK and BLT to PKH participants, the President also provided assistance to street vendors and market traders while walking around and greeting traders. The President and Ms Iriana were also accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Social Minister Tri Rismaharini, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, West Kalimantan Governor Sutarmidji, West Kalimantan Deputy Governor Ria Norsan and of the regent of Bengkayang Sebastianus Darwis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-gunakan-bantuan-untuk-kebutuhan-produktif/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos