Jokowi brings good news to welfare recipients, listen up!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) brings good news to welfare recipients (bansos). If all goes well, the number of welfare recipients will be increased. So said Jokowi while providing Working Capital Assistance (BMK) and Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) cooking oil to PKH participants at Sungai Duri Market, Bengkayang Regency. , West Kalimantan, Tuesday (08/09/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Later, if there is an APBN, we will have more money later, God willing, we will add it.” Jokowi said. During the audience, Jokowi advised the audience to take advantage of the BMK IDR 1.2 million donated as working capital or additional business capital. This aid can also be used to meet productive needs. Photo: President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo handing over Working Capital Assistance (BMK) and Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) cooking oil to participants of the Family Hope Program (PKH) ) at Sungai Duri Market, Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan Province, on Tuesday (2022-09-08). (Photo: Kris – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Photo: President Joko Widodo accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo handing over Working Capital Assistance (BMK) and Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) cooking oil to participants of the Family Hope Program (PKH) ) at Sungai Duri Market, Bengkayang Regency, West Kalimantan Province, on Tuesday (2022-09-08). (Photo: Kris – Presidential Secretariat Press Office) “No, don’t buy a cell phone, if it can be used for extra working capital, business capital. If not, use it for productive needs, don’t use it to buy credit,” he said. Jokowi said. Meanwhile, for direct cash assistance, Jokowi suggested that the aid be used to purchase basic necessities. “Women, yes the 300,000 rupees, please go for the purchase of basic necessities and cooking oil, yes the name is for welfare,” he said. for follow-up. Besides handing over BMK and BLT to PKH participants, Jokowi also provided assistance to street vendors and market traders while walking around and greeting traders. Also accompanying Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Jokowi, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, West Kalimantan Governor Sutarmidji, Deputy Governor of West Kalimantan Ria Norsan and the regent of Bengkayang Sebastianus Darwis. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article I’m fine! Jokowi will distribute BLT to workers (cha/cha)



