President Joko Widodo inaugurated the new building of Soedarso Hospital – Sehat Negeriku





Pontianak, August 9, 2022 Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied by Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin inaugurated the new building of Soedarso Hospital, Pontianak, West Kalimantan on Tuesday (9/8). The construction of this new building aims to prevent people from traveling abroad for treatment. President Jokowi admitted that he was very sad when he learned that Indonesian citizens were sick and then sought treatment abroad, such as in Malaysia and Singapore. “Especially for West Kalimantan, I heard that many people seek treatment in Kuching. I checked the operating room, checked the intensive care unit, checked everything and saw that it was super modern. So I remind you that you no longer need to go abroad for treatment, here you are ready and sufficient to handle the existing cases,” President Jokowi said. The new building of Soedarso Hospital was constructed with a total of 287 beds with details of 22 beds in emergency, 82 beds in hospitalization rooms, 25 beds in nursery rooms, 11 beds in maternity, 10 beds in NICU, 20 PICU beds, 20 ICU beds, 20 HCU beds, 14 USIC beds, 15 perinatal beds and 48 observation room beds. This hospital occupies an area of ​​26 hectares consisting of old buildings and new buildings consisting of Tower A and Tower B. The total number of beds owned is 435. Director of Soedarso Hospital, drg. Yuliastuti Saripawan, M.Kes said that the flagship ward of Soedarso Hospital is the Thalassemia ward which is currently participating in the competition of 99 best public service innovations for the people of West Kalimantan. “We also have the current flagship that we have for cardiac services and then haemophilia and we have been equipped by 66 specialist doctors who provide services to the people of West Kalimantan,” said drg. Yuliastuti. The total human resources of Soedarso Hospital is 1300 human resources. Currently, the position of Soedarso Hospital is a type A hospital as a national reference center and a regional reference center. Not only the inauguration of the new building, this year facilities for open heart surgery will also be built. Next year, a radiotherapy facility will be built. The class services of Soedarso Hospital are based on the type of disease and not on the ability of the patient to pay the hospital charges. This news was released by the Communications and Public Services Office of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. For more information, please contact the Ministry of Health Halo helpline number via hotline 1500-567, SMS 081281562620, fax (021) 5223002, 52921669 and email address [email protected] ( D2). Head of the Communication and Public Service Office dr. Widyawati, MKM

