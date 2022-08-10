Kijing Terminal Supports Downstream and Industrialization in West Kalimantan





MEMPAWAH, investor.idPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the presence of Kijing Port of Pontianak Port in Mempawah Regency will support downstream and industrialization. It is hoped that the competitiveness of premium products from West Kalimantan Province (West Kalimantan) will increase. So far, West Kalimantan province has a lot of potential, including crude palm oil (crude palm oil/CPO), alumina, bauxite and other raw materials. “The port terminal that has been built has really been checked feasibility studyand the need for both container and non-container or bulk, liquid bulk. I think everything has great potential in West Kalimantan province whether it is CPO, alumina, bauxite, lots and lots,” President Jokowi said at the inauguration of the Kijing terminal. at Pontianak Port, Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan Province on Tuesday ( 08/09/2022). . The presence of the Port of Pontianak is also believed to support the government’s continued efforts for downstream and industrialization. The President believes that with endorsement and industrialization, the government will obtain multiple added values, both in the form of state revenue and employment opportunities. “He ran towards industrialization because that’s where we’re going to have added value, whether it’s a business” Income for the state, corporate taxes, employee taxes, corporate taxes, export duties, PNBP, then the most important is industrialization, downstream, opening up maximum employment opportunities for the population,” he explained. The port is also present to be able to increase the speed, connectivity and efficiency of logistics delivery, which is one of the determining factors for Indonesia’s competitiveness in the global market. The president also did not rule out the possibility that in the future foreign investors would be interested in investing in the port. “Yes, if you see the potential is great, there are investments that want to come in, it’s fine, it will be good. Later there will be capital inflow The entrants will strengthen our economy as West Kalimantan has great potential especially for CPO, bauxite, alumina and other plantation products,” he said. Even in the area around the port, the president said, it can still be developed for various industries that want to be close to the port. Thus, transportation costs from factories or industries to ports can be very efficient. “What entrepreneurs in the sector consider to be efficient and profitable will certainly enter (invest). We cannot decide, I cannot determine A, but what is clear is that this installation will strengthen the competitiveness of production products from West Kalimantan,” Jokowi said. . Publisher: Tri Listiyarini ([email protected])

