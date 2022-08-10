FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home sparks political storm





An FBI raid Aug. 8 at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida residence, indicates that an investigation into his activities since leaving the presidency has intensified significantly. The unprecedented intrusion into the residence of a former president who is also considering a third run has sparked outrage from Mr Trump and his supporters, who will seek political advantage.

The investigation apparently relates to documents that Mr Trump may have illegally brought with him from the White House to Florida after leaving office. It appears to be separate from a host of other legal tangles it faces: a Justice Department (doj) investigation into Mr. Trump’s attempts to thwart his 2020 election defeat; civil lawsuits against its business practices in New York; and a criminal investigation into voter fraud in Georgia.

In the absence of news from the fbi (headed by Christopher Wray, whom Mr. Trump appointed in 2017) or the doj, the main source of information on this development is the subject of the investigation itself. My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr. Trump wrote Monday evening, is currently besieged, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Mr. Trump was in New York at the time. His son, Eric, had informed him of the raid and told Fox News that the FBI had a search warrant for presidential records. Mr Trump said federal authorities were sweeping his house, including opening his safe (which his son said was empty).

The legal risks of transporting classified documents out of the White House are high. An investigation has been ongoing for months into 15 boxes of documents found at Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned over to the National Archives. The Presidential Records Act, a law passed in 1978, requires presidents to transfer all notes, memos, emails and related documents to the National Archives when they leave office. Although the law lacks an enforcement mechanism, related laws have teeth. Criminal laws prohibiting the mutilation, concealment, or depredation of government property carry penalties including fines and imprisonment.

The aggressive approach of the dojs suggests that the investigation is at a fairly advanced stage. To conduct the sweep of Mr. Trump’s home, officers had to persuade a federal magistrate that it contained Fourth Amendment evidence suggesting probable cause that a specific federal crime was violated. Merrick Garland, the attorney general, made no statement regarding the investigation, in line with the dojs’ usual practice of keeping the mother until charges are filed.

For now, there are only clues as to what documents the fbi are looking for and why. Of note, Mr. Garland decided to go ahead with a search warrant and the surprise raid he authorized, as opposed to the slower route of issuing a subpoena for the documents. According to Andrew Weissmann, a former doj attorney who served as the fbi’s general counsel, Mr. Garland’s tactics strongly suggest that he believed there would be obstruction to these documents not being produced or disappearing if Mr. Garland opted for a more deliberate process. The historic first to raid the home of a former president is not a step to be taken lightly, he told msnbc, and Mr. Trump himself, rather than his advisers or associates , is clearly the target of the investigation.

The raid is not, in and of itself, evidence that the doj will ultimately bring charges against Mr. Trump or anyone else. But Mr Weissmann suggests that discussions over the allegedly mishandled documents between the doj and the former president may have resulted in an incomplete return of the papers. If Mr. Trump kept classified documents after promising to return them all to Washington, Mr. Wasserman says, he could be charged with theft of government property and misrepresentation.

Republicans reacted with fury (and perhaps a little joy). The most common line among elected officials and sympathetic media outlets, such as Fox News, echoed Mr Trump’s statement, in which he claimed the raid was the kind of thing that happens in the broken countries of the Third World. Rick Scott, a Florida senator, said exactly that, as did his colleague, Marco Rubio, who added Marxist for good measure. Kevin McCarthy, the party leader in the House of Representatives, threatened to investigate the doj for what he called militarized politicization. Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, Eric Trump said for the first time that he hoped his father would run again.

On the party’s conspiratorial far right, Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona congresswoman Paul Gosar have called for the fbi to be suppressed or destroyed, as has Fox anchor Laura Ingraham. News. On pro-Trump forums, anonymous internet trolls have called for civil war and the intervention of militias to start one. But so far, with the exception of a few dozen unarmed people who have gathered outside Mar-a-Lago, there is little evidence that Trump supporters are responding in real life to the internet call.

After a noticeable silence, Mitch McConnell, the party leader in the Senate, also demanded that the doj provide an immediate explanation for the raid. The party seems sure to keep talking about it, especially as a fundraising strategy. Just hours after the news broke, the Republican National Committee sent text messages with links to WinRed, a Republican fundraising network, seeking money to arrest Joe Biden.

The political turmoil sparked by the raid is exactly what the doj has historically sought to avoid in conducting its business. In line with departments’ longstanding fear of being seen as partisan, Mr. Garland reminded his associates in May to remain neutral and impartial when undertaking politically charged investigations. Bill Barr, Mr. Trump’s second attorney general, issued a similar memo in 2020 regarding some sensitive investigations. To maintain the dojs’ reputation for fairness, neutrality and impartiality, he wrote, prosecutors should approach potential election crimes with sensitivity and care and without giving advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or party. a political party.

Republicans could interpret the events of August 8 as a sign that the doj has abandoned that discretion. But Mr Garland’s long-earned reputation for circumspection, which some on the left have lamented as excessive, suggests otherwise. He’s not one to take bold action on a whim. The doj likely took this extraordinary step, despite the political storm that would ensue, for one simple reason: because it suspects very strongly that evidence of a federal crime was hiding in Mr. Trump’s Florida home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/united-states/2022/08/09/an-fbi-raid-on-donald-trumps-home-ignites-a-political-firestorm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos