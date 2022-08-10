Turkey to build Bayraktar drone production plant in Ukraine to fight Russian forces





Turkish company Baykar bought land in Ukraine and registered it as a legal entity with the aim of building a drone factory Bayraktar, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey said Vasyl Bodnar. In an interview with the RBK-Ukraina newspaper, the ambassador said that the company independently prepared the plan for the construction of the plant and intended to carry it out “because that was the commitment almost staff of the owners of the company, to start this production in Ukraine. “In the most important part of the models that will be produced at this plant, components made in Ukraine will be used. It can be engines, various spare parts, wheels,” Bodnar added. “The factory will be built. Just a week ago, the government approved the bilateral agreement and sent it to parliament for ratification, the agreement on the construction of the plant itself,” the diplomat said. The agreement on the issue of the construction of the plant has been approved by the Ukrainian government and is expected to be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament. End of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed to him the wish to cooperate in the production of Bayraktar drones. Later, the Turkish defense industry announced that the question of possible cooperation with Russia in this matter had not been discussed. On July 18, Baykar executive director Haluk Bayraktar in an interview with CNN said he supports Ukraine in its struggle for sovereignty and independence and would never allow its drones to be sold. to Russia. Turkish drones have been used by the Ukrainian army since 2021. After the start of the war, Turkish arms deliveries began to irritate Moscow, which led Turkey to conceal the sales of Bayraktars in kyiv. Baykar’s co-owner and technical director, Seluk Bayraktar, is the son-in-law of Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Turkish drones are “already a legend of our resistance”, Bodnar said. Ukraine reportedly had more than 20 drones produced by Baykar at the start of the war, which the company had sold to Kyiv over the past two years, according to Middle East Eye. In total, the country has received 50 armed drones from Baykar since the conflict began on February 24, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, three of which were donated by the company to Kyiv. In early July, Lithuania funded a Bayraktar TB2 drone to be sent to Ukraine, Newsweek reported. READ MORE: ATHENS: The Pakistani who killed Nicoletta had 4 different identities and rejected his asylum request! He’s an illegal immigrant.

