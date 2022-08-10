Trump makes Mar-a-Lago research a new test of loyalty





You might think the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago yesterday would be a welcome opportunity for a Trump-weary Republican Party. It would be an entirely post-presidential scandal for Donald Trump. Unlike his two impeachments, this time any legal danger is purely Trump’s personal matter. Big donors and Fox News management have been trying to alienate the party from Trump for months. It was the perfect chance. Just say No Comments and let justice take its course.

But that was not the case.

The former president has discovered a new test of power: using his own misconduct to coerce party leaders into rallying behind him. One by one, they performed the ritual of submission: Kevin McCarthy, Marco Rubio, even future Trump replacement Ron DeSantis. Maybe they’re hoping inside that the FBI will do for them what they’re too weak and scared to do for themselves. But outwardly, these are only indignation and threats of reprisals.

Meanwhile, Senate and House Democrats are poised to pass another major bill, President Biden’s third major spending bill, after COVID aid and infrastructure.

David A. Graham: The Mar-a-Lago raid proves that the United States is not a banana republic

FBI warrants aside, the Republican message in the 2022 primary contests in battleground states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania has been false accusations against the 2020 election. The Democratic message? $35 insulin. The Republican response? Don’t ask what your congressman can do for you. Ask what your congressman can do to ease Donald Trump’s hurt feelings.

One of Trump’s political strengths has been his ability to persuade others to embrace his grievances as their own. So far, he has not encountered many limits to this power. Will this continue? Republicans may want to accomplish a few things if they win a House or Senate majority in 2022 and win back the presidency in 2024. The only thing Trump wants is justification for his 2020 loss: revenge of those who defeated him and legal impunity for his subversion projects. and undo the defeat.

2016 Trump made a lot of promises. 2020 Trump had a political record. 2024 Trump only offers resentment.

In the hours following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s most recent resentments have become the campaign manifesto for his party, whose leaders line up one by one to investigate and punish the Department of Justice. Justice for enforcing the law against Donald Trump. Usually, August of an election year is when a party shifts its message from red meat for true believers to softer themes for the general electorate. Trump is trying to stop this pivot, and after the FBI visit, he might succeed.

After all, the execution of a search warrant is very rarely the end of an investigation. Further legal action is forthcoming, possibly indictments, federal or state or both. How much energy do Republicans want to devote to defending Trump at every turn? As things evolve, the demand will be intense.

Hours before the FBI search, The New Yorker published a new report from Trumps expressing his contempt for wounded American soldiers and his passionate admiration for Hitler’s generals. The report, an early excerpt from a forthcoming book by Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, confirmed and expanded on 2020 reporting here at The Atlantic by Jeffrey Goldberg.

David Frum: Trump just unveiled his master plan

More and more of Trump’s ugliest secrets are coming to light, culminating in excerpts from tax returns obtained by the House of Representatives. As long as Republicans follow Trump, they can never change the subject. He won’t let them. He can’t leave them. Another scandal still awaits us.

Republicans had hoped that Trump might quietly fade away after losing in 2020. Do him a little goodbye by stepping out, then say goodbye. But Trump will not leave of his own free will. The gentle nudges given by Fox News and big donors don’t work either. If Republicans are unwilling to follow Trump in fully justifying all the wrongdoings already brought to light and all that is written in the indictments going forward, they will have to do more than hint. They will have to fight.

Otherwise, if they allow him one more time, then they might as well cancel the nomination contest now. It’s her party for the future as it was in the past, hopelessly and miserably.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/08/trump-fbi-mar-a-lago-search-republicans-loyalty/671084/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos