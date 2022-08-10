Jokowi strongly urges the police not to hesitate to reveal the case of Brigadier A: do not hide it





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again spoke about the murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat or Brigadier J. Jokowi, asking the police not to hesitate to reveal this case. “Do not hesitate, do not hide anything, reveal the truth as it is, reveal the truth as it is,” Jokowi said in his statement, as in a video on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube account reported by Detik NewsTuesday (08/09/2022). Jokowi pointed out that since the emergence of this case, he has requested that the handling of this matter be thoroughly investigated. “From the start, I carried out a thorough investigation,” he explained. According to Jokowi, this case is important to finish because it involves the authority of the police. The handling of this case is important to maintaining public confidence in the police. “Don’t let the public trust the police,” he said. New suspects announced this afternoon The task force will today determine the new suspect linked to the murder case of Brigadier J or Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat. The announcement of the suspect will be announced directly by the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. “God willing, this afternoon (the announcement of the new suspect),” National Police Inspector General Public Relations Division Chief Dedi Prasetyo told reporters as quoted by detikNews on Tuesday ( 08/09). “Yes, that is correct (will be conveyed by the National Police Chief). After 4 p.m.,” Dedi Prasetyo continued. Watch videos”11 family members of Brigadier J screened by Bareskrim at Jambi Police“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(You jump)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/sulsel/hukum-dan-kriminal/d-6224383/jokowi-tegas-minta-polri-tak-ragu-ungkap-kasus-brigadir-j-jangan-ditutupi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos